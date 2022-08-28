Verstappen wins Belgian GP. Hamilton beats

What was quiet during qualifying for the Belgian GP, ​​this Sunday’s race (28) was hectic. Crashes, cursing and overtaking marked the tournament that ended with Max Verstappen’s victory -almost- at home.

The Red Bull driver drove to the sound of his fans, who crossed the border to orange the party in the stands. Perhaps it was this – along with the changes made to Verstappen’s F1 in recent days – that fueled the Dutch driver’s 12 passes and left 13th position to take first. All this in less than 20 laps.

Max Verstappen was born in Belgium but grew up in the Netherlands. For this circuit, he was punished for making more changes than he could to his Red Bull for this return from vacation. With pole secured in yesterday’s practice, he was the first to start among all those penalized: he would start the race in 15th, but as AlphaTauri riders Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda started from the box, Max started the race in 13th.

a minute of chaos

In the first few laps, Nicholas Latifi (Williams) skidded and left the track slightly. The tires of his F-1 spun on the gravel and, when he returned to the asphalt, he narrowly missed hitting Esteban Ocon (Alpine). Who could not escape Latifi’s hesitation was Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), who had nothing to do with the story, but left the track and left the race.

It seemed to be just an isolated incident, but it opened the doors to chaos and, in the aftermath, Lewis Hamilton traveled while trying to overtake Fernando Alonso and ended up touching his car. Lewis’s Mercedes reared up, and smoke began to billow out of it. Over the radio, the team warned: “Stop, stop, stop.” He obeyed.

Lewis was seen walking sadly and alone around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Alonso, however, didn’t forgive his rival’s blunder: “What an idiot! We had a good start, but this guy only knows how to drive when he starts first”, shouted the Alpine Spaniard.

In an interview with Mariana Becker, Hamilton says: “I thought I had left space, but I didn’t. I paid for it. I apologize to the team.” On what Alonso said about him, Hamilton prefers not to comment: “He talks with a hot head”, says the Briton.

Image: Playback/F1

Perez suffers but gives in

On Saturday (27), Sergio Perez, teammate of championship leader Max Verstappen, said he dreamed of being able to do his own race. Ego made a pitch when, on lap 11, it didn’t make it easy for Verstappen to overtake him. The Dutchman complained to the team: “We are wasting time”.

Perez was in second, while Verstappen was in third. The objective was to take the first position away from Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), and the rule says that Perez has to give his place to the best placed teammate. On lap 12, he gave in. Verstappen overtakes Perez and, not long after, moves Sainz into second position.

insecure Ferrari

The conversation between the Ferrari team and Charles Leclerc was more like a conversation between comadres than radio communication in a race. At all times, the team called the driver and consulted him about the next steps: tires, pits.

Decisions that are usually made by the team and only communicated briefly to the drivers did not happen that way with Leclerc. The frequent contacts showed a Ferrari insecure about the Monegasque race.

angry ocon

Although Max Verstappen took the lead in the race, it was Esteban Ocon (Alpine) who had the best overtake of the day – on top of Sebastian Vettel on the 36th lap. The driver had already warned about the quality of his car – he said that the problem would only be the starting position, but that his Alpine was in excellent condition. Really.

With today’s victory, Max Verstappen gains even more slack in the lead of the drivers’ championship, reaching 284 points. Sergio Pérez, his teammate, took second place, passing Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The Mexican now has 191 points against the Monegasque’s 183. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz is fourth with 171 points, one more than Mercedes’ George Russell. Lewis Hamilton, who did not score today, is sixth with 146 points.

See the Belgian GP standings:

1st Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2nd Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3rd Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

4th George Russell (Mercedes)

5th Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

6th Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

7th Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

8th Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

9th Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

10th Alexander Albon (Williams)

11th Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

12th Lando Norris (McLaren)

13th Guanyu Zhou (Alpha Romeo)

14th Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

15th Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

16th Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

17th Mick Schumacher (Haas)

18th Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

19th Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) – did not complete

20th Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – did not complete

* Collaborated with João Victor Miranda