‘Verstappen won without breaking a sweat. Can you hand over the cup?

Max Verstappen is left. With an impeccable performance, the Red Bull driver won the Belgian GP categorically this Sunday (28), even after starting in the last positions. The Dutchman extended his already comfortable lead in the world championship and took another firm step towards his second championship. To close the Austrian team’s perfect day, Sergio Pérez completed the one-two by finishing second.

At Live F1 by Seixas and Flaviotransmitted by UOL Esporte right after the Formula 1 races, journalists Fábio Seixas and Flavio Gomes commented on the main highlights of the race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Both highlighted the superiority of the Dutchman and explained how the Red Bull driver spent his time in Belgium.

“The season started over exactly the way it had ended in Hungary: Max Verstappen’s victory again. What an incredible thing! He was going to start 15th and everyone said he was the favourite. But what do you mean? He has a teammate in the first. line and a Ferrari in pole position. And he won such an easy race without breaking a sweat”, commented Gomes.

Seixas highlighted the excellent moment experienced by Red Bull, with its two drivers in the top positions in the World Championship. “It was the ninth win in 14 races in the year, the 29th of his career. It was the fourth one-two for Red Bull and the guy started back there; Red Bull sent a very clear message today that they don’t have anyone this season. a tour of Verstappen and Pérez is the runner-up in the championship, surpassing Leclerc. Soon we will enter that phase of doing the math to find out when Verstappen will be champion”, said the UOL columnist.

Gomes excluded any threat to Verstappen on his way to the bi world. “They have already handed over the cup and, probably, Sergio Pérez will be the runner-up due to the pace that Red Bull is giving the championship at this moment”, evaluated the UOL columnist. “Formula 1 has already turned Red Bull against the rest,” added Seixas.

The superiority of Verstappen and Red Bull can be seen by the numbers. The Dutch driver reached 284 points, 93 more than his teammate Pérez. The gap between the leader and Leclerc, in third and who took first place in the standings at the beginning of the season, rose to 98 points. In the Constructors’ World Cup, Red Bull has 475 points, against 357 for Ferrari.

By choosing Verstappen as the name of the race, Seixas praised the quality of the combination between car and driver. “On the 12th lap he was the leader of the race. It’s okay that he has a cannon in his hand, but other drivers with cannons in his hand didn’t do what he did today”, he concluded.

