Verstappen’s Red Bull improvement leaves Ferrari lost at Belgian GP – 28/08/2022

There have been several times this season in Formula 1 where Ferrari has had the best equipment, but Red Bull did a better job on Sunday and took the race. This was definitely not the story of the Belgian GP. It took just 12 laps for Max Verstappen to reach first place even after having lined up in 14th position on the grid. In addition, Sergio Perez completed the one-two.

On the Ferrari side, the race was not perfect on the side of Charles Leclerc, who started in 15th and was on Verstappen’s tail when he had to make an unplanned stop, right at the beginning of the race, to remove a visor that had become stuck in your car. As a result, he had to save tires for the remainder of the race and didn’t get past fifth place, which turned into sixth after he was penalized for exceeding the speed limit in the pits.

Incidentally, that survisor that ended any chance of Leclerc fighting further ahead may have come from Verstappen himself, who said he removed one of the films that remain on the helmet from so much dust that accumulated on the first lap as he made his way through the field. And Leclerc was right behind him. “I hope it wasn’t mine!” said the Dutchman.

Sainz’s race showed Red Bull’s advantage

But proof that Red Bull’s one-two was entirely on its own merits is Carlos Sainz’s race. The Spaniard started from pole position, controlled the pace in the first few laps, without being attacked by the second-placed Sergio Perez. He lost the lead momentarily when he made his first pit stop on lap 11. He regained the lead when Verstappen, who was already second by this point, stopped but was overtaken by the Dutchman two laps later.

It would be the closest he would be to the championship leader: in one lap, Verstappen had already opened up more than 2s of advantage, and was only increasing his gap at the front. Sainz would still be overtaken by Sergio Perez on lap 20 and would finish the race almost 27s from the winner.

“It was a difficult race. It all worked out in terms of strategy, pit stops, but we just weren’t faster than Red Bull. I expected the race pace to be better than qualifying, but in fact it was just the opposite. We need to understand. . I have some ideas of what it could be, but we need to sit down and see for Zandvoort”, said Sainz, referring to the stage of the 14th stage of the championship already next weekend.

From Verstappen’s side, there was simply no criticism of the performance of a car that featured modifications for this weekend. Everything worked, and made the RB18 a “rocket”, in the words of the Dutchman himself.

“The car was great for the whole weekend and that’s very important here. We were fast on the straights and we did the corners well and with that we were able to take good care of the tyres. The important thing was to stay out of trouble on the first lap because everyone was fighting for positions around me. After we survived that everything calmed down and we were picking them up, lap after lap. When I saw the top two in front of me, I knew I could win the race.”

As in previous years, the faster the car becomes, the more “alien” Verstappen also becomes. The confidence he showed in the equipment to go from 14th (actually 13th because Pierre Gasly started from the pitlane) to eighth on the first lap was a clear demonstration of this.

This growth comes at an important moment in the championship. Formula 1 runs three races on weekends in a row, in Belgium, Holland and Italy, and Verstappen could arrive in mid-September, with more than two months to go in the championship, already mathematically very close to the title.