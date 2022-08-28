Vidal, from Flamengo, offers BRL 5,600 reward for his daughter’s missing dog | Flamengo

The midfielder Arturo Vidal, from Flamengo, posted this Sunday morning an appeal on his official profile on social networks. His daughter’s dog disappeared in Chicureo, Chile, a city in the metropolitan region of the capital Santiago. In the post, the player leaves a contact number and offers a reward of one million Chilean pesos, which would correspond to R$5,600* at the current exchange rate.
– If you lost my daughter’s puppy in the Chicureo sector, please if anyone finds him, contact me at this number – says the player’s post.
Vidal offers reward for his daughter’s dog – Photo: Reproduction
Vidal should start this Sunday afternoon, in the classic between Flamengo and Botafogo, which will be played at the Nilton Santos stadium from 18:00. The game will be broadcast on Premiere, with narration by Jader Rocha and commentary by Pedrinho and PVC. Salvio Spinola commands Central do Apito.
*ERRACT: The report wrongly reported that the reward amount was R$5.6 million, but the correct conversion of one million Chilean pesos corresponds to R$5,600 reais. The article was published at 12:06 pm and the information corrected at 12:25 pm.
Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction