Vini Jr scores and Real Madrid takes the lead in La Liga

Real Madrid beat Espanyol 3-1 and took the lead in the Spanish Championship, today (28), in a match played at Cornellá-El Prat, for the third round of the tournament, with the match between Flamengo’s youngsters on either side. opposites. Vini Jr. opened the scoring, Joselu left his to the hosts and Benzema scored twice in the last minutes.

The result makes Real Madrid dethrone Betis and take the lead in the competition, with nine points. Espanyol, on the other hand, still doesn’t know what it’s like to win in the current season of the Spanish Championship and has only one point, in 16th position.

It went well: Tchouaméni and his vision of the game

Tchouaméni didn’t score any goals in the match, but the main passes that resulted in dangerous plays in front of Lecomte’s goal came from him. The goal scored by Vini Jr, for example, came after a low pass between the entire rival defense that arrived right at the Brazilian’s feet.

Too bad: David Alaba is bombed

The departure in front of the scoreboard and the consequent drop of guard by the merengue team hit the defensive midfielder David Alaba, who saw his sector being bombarded by attacks at the end of the first half. As a result, he was unable to follow the plays or intercept the ball, making room for the equalizer.

Vini Jr is danger personified

Vinicius Jr, from Real Madrid, celebrates a goal against Espanyol in the Spanish Championship Image: Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Brazilian was not content to score the goal that opened the scoring. Throughout the duel, the main opportunities for the Merengue team came from the feet of the left winger. Highlight for the bid right after the first goal, at 18′, in which Vini Jr started on the left and hit inside the area for Lecomte to jump and palm.

Espanyol is not intimidated

The hosts of the house were not discouraged in leaving behind the score and grew in the game. Highlight for Joselu and Sergi Darder who were the creative men and played, on several occasions, the role of first defenders, making it impossible for Real to advance through the field with ease in the final stages.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team was more consistent in the attacks and started dictating the rhythm of the game, not taking long to swing the net, with Vinícius Júnior. The sin, however, was lowering the guard on the left side with Alaba and giving Espanyol the opportunity to start plays and reach the tie. Carlo Ancelotti’s team only showed danger again in the final minutes, with Benzema’s goal to save the night.

Flamengo cubs meet

Vinicius Souza, from Espanyol, in a game against Real Madrid for Espanyol Image: Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Vinicius Souza found another player revealed at Flamengo: Vinicius Jr. The striker is a year younger than the midfielder and became one of the highlights of Real Madrid early on. The walks of both since the days of Ninho do Urubu, on the other hand, are quite different, but they converged again on the lawn of the Cornellà El Prat stadium.

Goalkeeper sent off and defender in goal

The referee showed a red card in stoppage time to goalkeeper Lecomte, who fouled Ceballos in the tackle on the edge of the area. Having already exhausted the substitutions, the defender Cabrera had to take over the goal in the final minutes and ended up taking a free-kick goal from Benzema.

Upcoming clashes

Espanyol returns to the field to face Athletic, for the Spanish Championship, next Sunday (4), at 11:15 (Brasilia time). Real Madrid’s next challenge will be against the competition’s runner-up, Betis. The match is scheduled for next Saturday (3), also at 11:15 am.

DATASHEET:

ESPANYOL 1 x 3 REAL MADRID

Competition: Spanish Championship, 3rd round

Date and time: August 28, 2022, Sunday at 17:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Cornella-El Prat, Spain

Yellow Cards: Did not have

red cards: Lecomte (ESP)

Goal: Vini Jr. (MAD), at 11′ of the 1st T; Joselu (ESP), at 42′ of the 1Q; Benzema (MAD), at 42′ and 54′ of the 2nd T.

SPANISH: Lecomte, Óscar Gil, Calero, Cabrera, Oliván, Expósito, Darder, Rubén Sánchez, Vinícius Souza (Keidi Bare), Puado (Melamed) and Joselu. Coach: Diego Martinez.

REAL MADRID: Courtois, Lucas Vázquez (Dani Carvajal), Éder Militão, Rüdiger, Alaba, Modric (Camavinga), Tchouaméni, Kroos (Ceballos), Valverde (Rodrygo), Benzema and Vini Jr. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti.