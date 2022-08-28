Viola Davis Confirmed As The Hunger Games Prequel Villain

After a buzz online and on social media, it was confirmed today (15), via THR, that the Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis joins the cast of the prequel of Hunger Games.

The feature arrives in 2023 with Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in the main roles.

Peter Dinklage is the new name announced for the cast of the prequel of the Hunger Games

According to the publication, the actress will be the character Dr. Volumnia Gaulone of the villains of the film and the main game creator of the 10th annual edition of the Hunger Games.

with the title of The Song of Birds and Serpentsthe feature will be based on the book that was released in May of last year.

What was publicized was that we would see a story that would take place 64 years before the first Hunger Games book and will follow the young President Snow before he becomes the all-powerful head of state of Panem.

In Brazil the book was launched by Publisher Rocco with the title of The Song of Birds and Serpentsand you can purchase the book on Amazon by clicking here.

Tom Blyth Cast as Young President Snow in The Hunger Games Prequel Film

In the list we have Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird and Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow, Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman, among others.

Francis Lawrence directs the film.

The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents arrives on November 17, 2023.

