Waiting for Paquetá, West Ham wins the first in the Premier League and leaves the bottom | english football

With the result, the Hammers left the lantern of the competition and, with four points, occupy the 16th place, a position behind Villa, who also have the same score, but with an advantage in the tiebreaker criteria.

The Birmingham team had the Brazilians – and ex-Vascaínos – Douglas Luiz and Philippe Coutinho as starters. Both were substituted midway through the second half, but Coutinho left feeling severe muscle pain – apparently cramps. Two weeks ago, he also left the pitch in the same situation.

In the five official games he has played so far in the 2022/23 season, Coutinho has totaled 297 minutes, an average of less than one hour per game. In none he stayed until the end.

In another game this Sunday, Newcastle, without Bruno Guimarães (injured), drew 1-1 away from home with Wolverhampton and remained undefeated in the Premier League season. Ruben Neves opened the scoring in the first half, while French striker Allan Saint-Maximin equalized with a great goal in the 44th minute of the second half.

Newcastle, who had Joelinton as a starter, are seventh in the Premier League with six points. Wolverhampton are penultimate with two.

