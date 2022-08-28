WhatsApp delays update in Brazil

The company Meta, owner of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, announced that the “Communities” function (expansion of WhatsApp groups) will not arrive in Brazil before 2023. The notice was made through a letter to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) of São Paulo, this Thursday, 25th.

In April, Meta announced that soon after the elections, the instant messaging application would update and receive this new function. However, the MPF recommended postponement.

At the end of July, São Paulo prosecutors sent a letter to the company recommending the launch of the WhatsApp update for January 2023. According to the prosecutors, this function could increase the dissemination of electoral disinformation, after all the option of “Communities” expands the interaction that exists today between application groups.

With that, the company accepted the recommendation and issued a response on August 25th. The MPF, however, made it clear that it will continue to act against disinformation. Meta has already guaranteed that before 2023 there will be no such update on WhatsApp:

“We are excited about the value that the ‘Communities’ functionality will bring to social organizations and businesses to manage their group chats. While we are making progress, we do not expect to launch ‘Comunidades’ in Brazil before 2023,” a WhatsApp representative said.

About Communities on WhatsApp

Meta announced that the Communities function will allow groups that already exist in the application to be integrated into spaces of common interests.

Thus, it will be possible to send a single message to several groups at once, as long as they are grouped in a community. In such a way, information can be shared even faster.

This update will come after a new set of new features launched on WhatsApp. The most recent ones are the possibility to hide online status, leave groups invisibly and the screenshot notification.