“White Noise”: when will Noam Baumbach’s film premiere?

Recently, the first trailer for “White Noise”adaptation of Noah Baumbach from the award-winning novel by Don DeLill It was finally revealed by Netflix. Well, we know that Baumbach’s feature will arrive in selected theaters, festivals and on Netflix, however, no date has been released.

The synopsis released by Netflix of “White Noise”starring Adam Driver like Professor Jack Gladney and Greta Gerwig like his wife Babette, describes the film as a tour-de-force that should invoke DeLillo’s many themes and mysteries from his 1985 novel.

Netflix adds that the film “dramatizes the attempts of a contemporary American family to grapple with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.”.

For our happiness, “White Noise” is the third meeting between Baumbach, Driver and Netflix, with their 2019 Oscar-nominated hit “Marriage Story” – which earned Driver an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, Baumbach an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, the Randy Newman its 20th nomination in the soundtrack category, Scarlett Johansson her second nomination, which on the same night was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, and the Laura Dern the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and “While we are young” 2015 – Comedy drama starring ben stiller and Naomi Watts – , respectively, being his first works.

For Greta Gerwig this represents the fourth collaboration with Baumbach, after “Greenberg” (2010), “Frances Ha” (2012) and, more recently, in the joint authorship of the script for the film “Barbie”with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Adam Driver is also no stranger to collaborating with Baumbach, as “White Noise” marks their fifth work together.

In the last two collaborations with Baumbach, “White Noise” and “Marriage Story”Driver portrays a seemingly normal father who is faced with various problems related to life and the daunting realizations that come with it.

Let’s face it, holding on to Netflix’s fireworks isn’t easy, especially when expectations are so high for a project, which was first announced in January 2021. While a Netflix release date hasn’t been announced, “White Noise” has an official premiere date scheduled for the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festivalthe date is August 31.

“It is a great honor to open the 79th Venice Film Festival with ‘White Noise’,” boasted Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera in a statement.

According to Barbera, “White Noise” is a magnificent narrative of the 1985 classic by Don DeLilloand referred to it as “an original, ambitious and compelling work of art that plays with measure in multiple registers: dramatic, ironic, satirical”, according to the Variety.

“The result is a film that examines our obsessions, doubts and fears captured in the 1980s, but with very clear references to contemporary reality,” concluded Barbera.

Check out the poster and first trailer: