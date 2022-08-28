With Cristiano Ronaldo speculated at Napoli, the team’s coach speaks out

Credit: (Creator: Catherine Ivill | Credit: Getty Images)

Italian coach Luciano Spalletti spoke in a press interview about the rumors of having Cristiano Ronaldo at Napoli. The manager of the southern Italy team said that the chance of having the Portuguese player at the club does not seem very realistic, check out details.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Napoli

Spalletti said: “I would love to work with Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, but there are no talks. On the part of the president of Napoli (Laurentiis) he told me that he did not receive any conversation. I find it difficult to close a deal between Cristiano and Osimhen”.

The comment involving Osimhen arises because last Friday (26), Roberto Calenda, the player’s agent, denied that the athlete could wear the Manchester United shirt, being the subject of an exchange with CR7. The Nigerian player would be excited about the chance to participate in a Champions League and would not want to leave Napoli.

CR7’s situation in the Red Devils

With just a few days to go before the transfer window closes, it seems that Cristiano Ronaldo’s manager has been finding it increasingly difficult. After expressing his desire to leave Manchester United since the beginning of the holidays, he has not found a destination capable of paying the release clause and also being in the Champions League.

Among the last in the race who say they can still sign Ronaldo are Sporting Lisbon and also Napoli. All other destinations such as: Chelsea, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, among others, have already denied the contract.

With the Portuguese star starting the last few Premier League games on the bench, he is clearly losing ground within ten Hag’s strategy. Even the Dutch coach has already given his ultimatum that CR7 will have to adapt to his rotation system if he wants to stay at Manchester United. The final days of the transfer window for the ball market could still hold surprises for many players and teams.