With Verstappen in the back, look at the Belgian GP starting grid

Credit: @ScuderiaFerrari

The Dutchman Max Verstappen, of Red Bull, was the fastest in qualifying practice for the Belgian GP of Formula 1, this Saturday, but it is the Spaniard Carlos Sainz, of Ferrari, who will start on pole position in this Sunday’s race, which starts at 10 am (Brasilia time), with broadcast by Band.

Verstappen, who leads the F1 Drivers’ Championship with 258 points, changed some of the car’s electronics, a move that usually results in him starting last. grid.

At his side is the vice-leader of the championship, Charles Leclerc, who has 178 points, and was also punished with the loss of positions. His Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz, is the one who ended up taking pole, setting the second fastest time of practice, and shares the front row with the other Red Bull, owned by Sergio Perez.

Fernando Alonso’s Alpine is the big surprise, with third place, followed by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s Mercedes. Hamilton did not hide his frustration at not being able to fight for a better position.

See the full Formula 1 Belgian GP grid below

1. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari)

2. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull)

3. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine)

4. Lewis Hamilton (ENG/Mercedes)

5. George Russell (ENG/Mercedes)

6. Alexander Albon (TAI/Williams)

7. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren)

8. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alphatauri)

9. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)

10. Sebastian Vettel (ALE/Aston Martin)

11. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams)

12. Kevin Magnussen (DIN/Haas)

13. Yuki Tsunoda (JAP/Alphatauri)

14. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo)

15. Max Verstappen (HOL/RED BULL)

16. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

17. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine)

18. Lando Norris (ING/MCLAREN)

19. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo)

20. Mick Schumacher (ALE/Haas)