Xbox Game Pass: Leak suggests that family plan can be shared with friends

We’ve already mentioned here at TC that Microsoft is testing a new family plan for Xbox Game Pass that lets you share the service with others, but this week, the leak of the possible name of this new plan may have hinted that you might as well be able to share the subscription with friends.

According to a leak shared by leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia on Twitter, the new Game Pass subscription plan should be called “Game Pass Friends & Family”. This could mean that Microsoft doesn’t intend to restrict service members to sharing subscriptions only with people who live in the same household (as with Netflix). The current trial of this new plan allows subscribers to share the service with up to 4 other people. Microsoft doesn’t currently mention a restriction for people in the family, just sharing it between people from the same country.

Currently, it is possible to subscribe to Game Pass in Brazil in three different versions: PC for BRL 29.99 per month

Console for BRL 29.99 per month

Ultimate (includes PC and console) for R$54.99 per month

According to international tests, we found that the monthly fee for this new family plan is €21.99 (~R$115) per month, which is a very attractive offer. This new plan includes all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on both the PC and console versions, plus access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. For now, we can only wait for the official launch of the plan and hope that this modality is also launched in Brazil. So, what do you think of this news?

Source link