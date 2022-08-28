Xuxa and Angélica act together in the national series Tarã for Disney+

The national branch of Disney+ confirmed today (18) that the series recordings Taran already started.

The production is a Brazilian fiction set in the Amazon Rainforest and tells the story of Gaia, a young woman who discovers that she has been chosen by Tarã, mother Earth, to save the world from human ambition and bring about a new era of consciousness.

The recordings started in July there in the State of Acre. The direction is with Marco Dutra and Juliana Rojas and the cast is formed by Xuxa Meneghel, Angélica, Fafá de Belém, Bruno Garcia, Gleici Damasceno and Ywyzar Guajajara.

Check out the photos:

Recordings began # taranan Original Fiction Series by #DisneyPlus with an exciting story. Check out the first images and get ready to embark on this adventure in 2023. 🌛⛅ (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IWCEHn16U5 — Disney+ Brazil (@DisneyPlusBR) August 18, 2022

In the series, Planet Earth goes through serious environmental challenges and only Gaia can save it from extinction. For this, she will have to, at the right moment, take an amulet to a sacred place in the Amazon, where in antiquity a Portal was formed. This place is currently guarded by the people of the 9 Moons, a traditional community from which Gaia (Ywyzar Guajajara) is descended on her father’s side. To achieve her goal, she must empower her story with the help of her mother Ylla (Xuxa Meneghel), her grandmother Kirina (Lana Guelero) who leads this people, and other warriors, to prepare and face the ambitious farmer JM (Bruno Garcia), which aims to profit at the expense of nature.

In turn, Ylla, a successful pharmacist from Rio de Janeiro, when embarking on this trip with her daughter, will discover old experiences and revelations that will give a new meaning to her life.

Igor Pedroso, Bukassa Kabengele and Pedro Goifman complete the list.

The series was created by Anna Lee, who wrote the script alongside Morgana Kretzmann and Bárbara Velloso, with advice from the indigenous Renata Tupinambá.

Taran It is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2023.

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

Related