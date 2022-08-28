young man doesn’t know what to do with Neymar’s rare figurine

What would you do if you took the rare Neymar sticker from the Qatar World Cup album? Bernardo Roncatti Marques, 21, from Mato Grosso do Sul, was lucky enough to take the gold color from the shirt number 10 of the Brazilian team, Legends, received unusual proposals and is still undecided on what to do.

While the extra sticker of the Paris Saint-Germain striker is sold for R$ 9 thousand reais on a website for buying and selling on the internet, the architecture and urbanism student at UFMS (Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul) is confused and still did not decide.

Bernardo, who was born in Campo Grande, is a fan of Palmeiras and even indicated that he would change the gold-colored figure of the country’s main player for a ‘complete’ visit to Allianz Parque.

Another option that would probably make him give up the chrome is a ticket to the Copa Libertadores final, in case the team led by Abel Ferreira reaches the decision again. Palmeiras will face Athletico-PR for a spot in the final in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

“What I really wanted was either a ‘princess’ day at Allianz Parque, as we say here, getting to know the players, or going to the Libertadores final [caso o Palmeiras se classifique]. That for me would be the most, if I had something like this, I would trade it very well”, stated Bernardo Roncatti to the UOL Esporte.

After establishing ‘his price’ with suggestions related to Palmeiras, however, the architecture student admitted to the report, in a second moment, that he is confused.

Busy with his graduation and internship commitments in the area, he said that life has been crazy since he took the rare sticker last Monday (22). Advertising on a website is under consideration and for now the boy is trying to respond to the various messages from interested parties.

“The worst thing is that I don’t know if I want to sell it or not”, said Bernardo, adding that he still hasn’t been able to measure the value of the product he has in his hands.

In print, young woman shows dog offer for rare Neymar figurine Image: Personal archive

While being bombarded on social media and dreaming of something that includes a trip to watch his favorite team, the architecture student at least knows what he doesn’t want. He turned down an offer of three items: a watch, collector coins or a Border Collie dog.

“The woman saw the interview [dada para uma TV de Campo Grande], took my number and sent a message saying that her son was a big fan of Neymar and collected several things. And that he wanted this figurine. That’s when she said she could trade for it. I asked for money, but it was in euphoria, not knowing how much I sell this figurine,” she said.

“I didn’t want any of the three [itens], and asked for R$ 8.5 thousand. She said she couldn’t under these conditions. It was all very fast.”