10 Fabulous Animals That Live in Antarctica

Penguins, orcas, elephant seals… these are just some of the animals that live in Antarctica and prove that nature resists extreme conditions. Despite the very low temperatures on the southernmost continent on Earth, anyone who thinks there is nothing to know about wildlife there is wrong.

Antarctica, or the South Pole, is the southernmost continent with animals adapted to a more hostile environment. The abundant cold and wind require that the species that inhabit there have fat deposits and a special circulatory system that make it possible to live. After all, we are talking about extremely cold temperatures.

To give you an idea, the arctic tern had to evolve to hunt in icy waters and also defend itself on land. In other words, being an animal that lives in Antarctica is definitely not for the faint of heart! Check out the list of surprising species that inhabit the land at the end of the world.

10 animals that live in Antarctica

orca

Although found in oceans around the world, the orca’s characteristics are especially suited to the frigid waters of Antarctica. The species has a layer of blubber that maintains heat while submerged at more than 123 meters. Swimming in a group also helps keep her warm.

It is estimated that there are around 100,000 orcas in the world, divided into four types, most of them on the icy continent. Many are concentrated around the Antarctic Peninsula and the Ross Sea.

adelie penguins

Adelie penguins are among the most numerous animals living in Antarctica. So much so that they can be found on the mainland and islands. The size of this species is smaller than the emperor penguin and weighs, on average, five kilograms, in addition to measuring less than one meter in height.

Their breeding cycle runs from November to February, so you’re likely to see the large, noisy colonies, with up to half a million birds, if you travel to the region at this time. Males begin the breeding process by mounting the nest a little higher to protect it from flooding.

Like other penguins, they share the female’s parenting duties, a gender egalitarianism that has fascinated scientists for decades.

Emperor penguin

Larger than the Adelie penguin and also very charismatic, the emperor penguin has unique breeding habits. After laying the egg, the female passes it on to the male to incubate it and goes out in search of food. Then, he fasts for up to 100 days while waiting for his companion to return.

The emperor penguin weighs up to 30 kilograms, and is characterized by golden feathers on the sides of its head. It can dive up to 1,850 meters deep and is submerged for more than 20 minutes. To keep warm while on land, it usually stays in a group.

elephant seal

The elephant seal is considered the largest seal on Earth. But, there is a curiosity related to the size difference between male and female, called sexual dimorphism. Males reach 13 meters, with weight ranging from 1,500 kg to 3,700 kg. Females, in turn, are much smaller, weighing from 600 kg to 800 kg.

The difference is so great that females are sometimes mistaken for juveniles if seen alongside males. Elephant seals are found throughout Antarctica and are impressive divers. They can stay submerged for up to 20 minutes and spend 90% of their lives hunting prey underwater.

This is possible because their circulatory system diverts blood from the skin to the brain, lungs and heart, in addition to being able to store blood with low oxygen content. The heart rate is also reduced in order to control oxygen.

antarctic krill

Abundant in the Antarctic continent, around 400 million tons in the waters of the South Pole, krill is a food source for the larger species. Therefore, the transparent crustacean, with a slightly orange color and black eyes, represents an important link in the food chain.

leopard seal

The leopard seal gets its name thanks to the spots on its fur that resemble the feline. So too is its hunting ability, as it is a ferocious predator, preying on smaller seals, fish, squid and penguins in ambushes. Large, it weighs between 300 and 500 kilograms, in addition to measuring from 3.5 to 3.8 meters in length.

Your body is also perfectly adapted to local conditions, as fat retains the heat it needs to keep you warm. In addition, the muscles allow you to swim at speeds of up to 38 km/h and dive up to 250 meters deep, thanks to nostrils that close to prevent water from entering.

The eyes maximize the entry of light under the water and the sensitivity of the whiskers helps to feel the movement of the game.

Petrel das Neves

The snow petrel is one of the smallest but cutest animals in Antarctica. Literally white as snow, it has black eyes and beak, about the size of a pigeon, and even so small, it manages to survive the extreme conditions of Antarctica. In fact, it is so hardy that it can live up to 20 years.

Because it is so long-lived, its population is extremely healthy and it is estimated that there are around 4 million snow petrels in the wild!

king penguin

King penguins are also very dear representatives of the animals that live in Antarctica. The second largest species of penguin, it weighs around 15 kg and also has golden feathers around its head and neck. The colonies mostly live in South Georgia, Macquarie Island, Prince Edward Island and Heard Island.

Giant Albatross

The giant albatross, or wandering albatross, has the largest wingspan of any bird on the planet, ranging from 3.1 m to 3.5 m. Also, an impressive sight. Usually found in sub-Antarctic regions, particularly Prince Edward Island and South Georgia, when it finds a mate it stays with it for life.

However, the species is in decline due to the number of deaths from longline fishing hooks.

arctic swallow

The Arctic Tern is a white plumage seabird that flies no less than 35,000 kilometers to and from the Arctic to Antarctica every year. That’s because it needs to explore the abundance of food, more precisely, krill, which exists in both polar regions.

Amazing the diversity of animals that live in Antarctica, isn’t it? Want to know more about the fauna of other ecosystems? Meet those who live, for example, in our wetland and see the importance of preserving it!