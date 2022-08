It’s no secret that pink is on the rise, is it? The trend called ”Barbiecore” gained strength and dominated the catwalks and closets of the biggest fashionistas thanks to the announcement of the release of the movie that will tell the story of Barbie, the most famous doll in the world. With a release date scheduled for July 20, 2023, the feature stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Going beyond clothes and accessories, color has also been gaining prominence in the beauty routine. With that in mind, we’ve prepared a list of 10 amazing products to take advantage of the trend in the best possible way. Take a look:

1. NIVEA Moisturizing Facial Spray Mist Aqua Rose:

Formulated with organic rose water, this NIVEA facial spray provides intense hydration, tones the skin and refreshes. In addition, it can be used as a primer and fixative, for before or after makeup. Cool huh?