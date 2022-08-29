20 years of City of God and Marighella’s debut are the highlights in Telecine’s programming

reproduction

Telecine’s tips for the week begin with one of the greatest classics of national cinema. God’s city celebrates 20 years of its premiere this Tuesday, August 30th, and Cult shows at 7:40 pm the award-winning film by Fernando Meirelles, co-directed by Kátia Lund. A success in Brazil and in the world, the feature revealed talents such as Douglas Silva and helped to bring the culture and power of the national audiovisual sector to several countries. The cast also includes artists such as Alice Braga, Roberta Rodrigues, Matheus Nachtergaele, Babu Santana, Seu Jorge, Darlan Cunha, Jonathan Haagensen, Thiago Martins, Leandro Firmino and Alexandre Rodrigues.

On Wednesday, the weather will be frightening at 10 pm on Telecine Premium. the unprecedented thriller Nightmare Catcher spreads fear and suspense across the channel with the story of little Josh (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong), who travels with his father, Luke (Henry Thomas), and his girlfriend, Gail (Radha Mitchell), to an old family country house, where the boy’s mother died in the past. Haunted by night-time nightmares, Josh steals a dreamcatcher from a mysterious neighbor, but the effect is the opposite.

The film adaptation of the award-winning book We Need to Talk About Kevin is the highlight of Telecine Cult on Thursday at 10pm. Controversial and impactful, the plot shows the difficult relationship between Eva, Tilda Swinton’s character, and one of her children, Kevin, played in different stages by Jasper Newell and Ezra Miller, since his birth. The drama won the Cannes Film Festival in the Special Mention for Technical Merit category.

Also this week, Telecine Fun joins the momentum of one of the main music festivals and, on Friday, the 2nd, puts everyone to sing and dance with a special full of characters who release their voices in fiction. From 18:30, you can turn up the volume and have fun with trolls 2, Sing: Who Sings His Evils Amazes, Pitch Perfect (2012) and Alvin and the Chipmunks: On the Road. The day is also remarkable for Keanu Reeves, who turns 58. And it’s the star’s fans who win a gift, with a marathon starting at 3:55 pm, at Telecine Pipoca. In Thrill Seekers, 47 Ronin, John Wick – Back in the Game, John Wick 3 — Parabellum and Knock Before Enteringthe birthday boy appears in several versions, but always drawing sighs from the public.

On Saturday, it’s Super Premiere day at Telecine Premium, at 10 pm, and the star of the night is marighella, national drama winner of eight statuettes at the 21st edition of the Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix, including Best First Direction for a Feature Film for Wagner Moura and Best Actor for Seu Jorge, which gives life to the politician, writer and guerrilla Carlos Marighella . The cast also includes Adriana Esteves, Bruno Gagliasso, Rafael Lozano, Humberto Carrão, Bella Camero, among others.

To enjoy Sunday, there are several tips from Telecine. At Cult, at 10 pm, moviegoers can watch The Godfather – Part II and take the opportunity to continue the night with the Corleone family at Telecine’s online collection, within Globoplay or via operators, where the complete trilogy by Francis Ford Coppola is available. For those who don’t miss a science fiction movie, Action has prepared the Science in Action Special, with Terminator: Genesis, Lucy and The incredible Hulk in sequence, starting at 19:45. At Touch, there’s a celebration for the 41st birthday of Beyoncé Knowles. At 19:40, the channel shows the award-winning Dreamgirls – In Search of a Dreama successful musical that won a movie version with the artist, Anika Noni Rose, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Hudson.

On Monday, September 5th, Day of the Amazon, Telecine Fun makes an immersion in the largest tropical forest on the planet from 10pm with Ainbo – the Warrior of the Amazon, animation that mixes entertainment and ecological awareness. The young woman was born and raised in a village, Candámo. During the story, the protagonist discovers the existence of humans outside the forest when her land is invaded and she has to fight against the deforesters.