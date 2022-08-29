3 works by Pablo Picasso that were stolen; check which ones

Drug trafficking is directly linked to various types of crimes – murder, kidnapping, robbery, corruption, rape – including the antiquities trade. On a counter-drug mission in Iraq, a painting by Pablo Picasso and estimated at millions of dollars was seized. Details about the work, its ownership history and how it will be authenticated have not yet been released.

In addition to this work, several others were stolen. Picasso died in 1973, leaving here a huge legacy, being one of the main targets of the stolen antiques trade. In today’s article, we are going to talk a little about who this renowned artist was and about some of his works that have already been stolen and/or recovered.

Pablo Picasso and the trade in stolen works

Check out some interesting facts about this artist and some of his works that were stolen and/or recovered.

Who was Pablo Picasso?

Pablo Picasso, who built 70 years of career, was a renowned Spanish plastic artist and one of the greatest masters of art of the 20th century. He was responsible for producing various types of work – paintings, ceramics, works, sculptures. And, in addition, he was one of the founders of Cubism – which was a European avant-garde marked by the use of geometric shapes, which emerged in 1907, with the work The Ladies of Avignon.

1. Head of a woman

The work was stolen in a robbery at the National Gallery – Alexandros Soutsos Museum, in January 2012. In 2019 – almost a decade later – this work was finally found by the Greek police. In addition to this, two other works were recovered.

2. Portrait of Dora Maar

This work is worth 28 million dollars and was stolen from a yacht off the south coast of France. The portrait of Dora Maar was found just 20 years after it was stolen, by a Dutch art detective.

3. The Pigeon and the Green Peas by Pablo Picasso

This painting known as “The Pigeon and the Green Peas”, was stolen in May 2010 from the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris in France.

A thorough international investigation was carried out that led to the criminal’s arrest in 2011, but he claimed to have deposited the painting in a dumpster outside the museum. The $28 million artwork was never found: it was likely destroyed along with the rest of the trash in the dumpster.