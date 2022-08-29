“4% of trading”; Flamengo will profit from Paquetá’s transfer to the Premier League

The creation of the Flamengo base is packed to play the Premier League, with that, Rubro-Negro will have to pay some money

Revealed by Flamengo, Lucas Paquetá could yield good results to his former club even though he is far away. The athlete is negotiating with West Ham, with that, Rubro-Negro will guarantee a hefty deal for the negotiation. The Lyon player is close to being announced as the Premier League’s newest player.

According to ESPN, to keep the Brazilian, West Ham will be able to pay around 60 million euros, something around R$ 302.2 million at the current price. Therefore, Flamengo is entitled to 4% of this jackpot, that is, R$ 12 million.

At the age of 25, the athlete is going to his fourth club in his career, in addition to being revealed by Fla, he passed through Milan and Lyon. Paquetá is also basically guaranteed on Tite’s list for the Qatar World Cup.

Currently, Paquetá plays for Lyon, but is already in London to undergo medical examinations to sign the five-year contract. Also according to ESPN, the Brazilian’s presentation at his new club should take place this Monday (29).