7 ‘Hidden’ iPhone Features That Can Make You More Productive | Productivity

iPhone (iOS) phones have native functions that can help users maintain their productivity throughout the day. Features such as Focus mode and Screen Time, for example, allow you to silence notifications and restrict access to certain apps, avoiding possible distractions. Still, other features can help you perform tasks, such as requesting Siri reminders and searching for files and services in Spotlight. Here are seven very useful iPhone (iOS) functions to improve your day-to-day performance.

6 Things That Make iOS (iPhone) Better Than Android

Five Useful iPhone (iOS) Apps That Few People Know

1 of 8 iPhone: list brings seven resources that can help users in productivity — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone: list brings seven features that can help users in productivity — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

📝 Is it worth buying an iPhone? Join the discussion on the TechTudo Forum

1. Configure “Focus Mode”

Focus mode is a good option for those who want to stay more productive during the day. The function reduces distractions so that the user remains focused on a task, and can be configured in a simple way from the iPhone’s settings. When enabled, the tool temporarily silences user-selected notifications, calls, apps, and contacts. Thus, specific services can only be used if enabled for the chosen Focus.

To access the function, go to the “Settings” and tap the tab “Focus”. Then select one of the options available on the next screen, or press the “+”, in the upper right corner, to set a new Focus. On the next screens, you can indicate which apps and contacts will be able to notify you, and also set automations for the feature – such as having Focus automatically enable at a specific time, or when arriving at a place like work, for example. example.

2 of 8 Creating a new Focus mode on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Creating a new Focus mode on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

2. Limit app usage time

If you want to spend less time on your phone to be more productive with other tasks, iPhone Screen Time can help too. With the feature, it is possible to set daily limits for various categories of applications and thus reduce the browsing time on the smartphone.

To configure the Screen Time, access the phone’s settings and tap on the tab “Usage Time”. Then press on “App Limits” and press on “Add Limit”. On the next screen, select the desired categories and apps and tap on “Following” to continue. Now set a timeout period for the app and go to “Add” to complete.

3 of 8 With Screen Time it is possible to set limits for apps on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro With Screen Time you can set limits for apps on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

3. Set communication restrictions

Just as you can set limits for apps with Screen Time, you can also use the feature to restrict contacts. To do this, go to “Settings” and go to “Usage Time”. On the next page, select “Communication Limits” > “Allowed Communication” > “During Use Time” and define who can contact when the feature is enabled.

Options include “Contacts Only”, “Contacts and Groups with At Least One Contact” and “All”. Restrictions will apply to incoming cell phone calls, text messages and iCloud contacts. It is worth mentioning that calls from emergency contacts are always allowed, even with the function in progress.

4 of 8 iPhone Screen Time (iOS) allows you to set communication restrictions — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro iPhone Screen Time (iOS) allows you to set communication restrictions — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

4. Use Scheduled Resume

Notifications received on mobile can also be quite distracting during the day. So, if you want to stay productive, an interesting action is to deactivate them for a while. A function that can help with this is the Scheduled Summary notifications, feature where the user can choose to receive less relevant alerts at specific times of the day – like after work, for example.

To activate it, access the settings and tap on “Notifications”. Then press on “Scheduled Resume” and activate the switch next to the option. On the next screen, tap “Continue” and to proceed, select the applications for the summary. To complete the procedure, simply set the desired time to receive the alerts and tap “Enable Summary Notifications”.

5 of 8 The “Scheduled Summary” displays less relevant alerts only at specific times of the day — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro The “Scheduled Summary” displays less relevant alerts only at specific times of the day — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

5. Use Siri to Create Reminders

Siri can also be an ally in productivity. Through it, you can set different types of reminders, such as pauses, to remember to send an email or perform other routine tasks. To do this, just say the command “Hey Siri” (see here how to activate it) and then complete with: “Remind me to [tarefa]”. Then the reminder will be activated automatically.

6 of 8 You can use Siri to set reminders on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro You can use Siri to set reminders on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

6. Search using Spotlight

Spotlight is a very useful feature because it allows the user to search the internet and iPhone at the same time quickly. Despite being little used, the function makes it possible to carry out quick searches for contacts, emails, apps and even news on the web in a few steps, without having to open the browser app or search through all the sections of the cell phone.

To use it, just swipe down the middle Home Screen and tap on the magnifying glass icon to search. Once that’s done, enter a keyword and wait for the results.

7 of 8 Spotlight allows you to search in the browser and on the iPhone at the same time — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Spotlight allows you to search in the browser and on the iPhone at the same time — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

7. Scan and sign documents through the Notes app

Notes, the iPhone note-taking application (iOS), has a feature that allows you to scan and sign documents natively on your cell phone. The feature can be particularly useful for those who work with virtual signatures, and is also an option for platforms like DocuSign and Adobe, which may occasionally charge fees for services.

To scan a document, open the app and create a new note by tapping the icon in the lower right corner of the screen. Then tap on the camera in the bottom menu and press “Scan Documents”. Now, just frame the document on your cell phone display and take a photo.

8 of 8 You can use Notas to scan and sign documents — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro You can use Notas to scan and sign documents — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

To sign a document, open the app and select the desired file. Then, tap on the share icon in the upper right corner of the screen and go to “Marking”. Then, in the lower menu, tap on the icon of “+” and select the option “Signature”. Now write your signature in the indicated place, tap “OK” in the upper right corner of the screen and reposition the signature in the document location to finish.

with information from Make Use Of and Make Tech Easier

See too: NEW iOS 16 – What’s New, Compatible iPhones, and All the Details!