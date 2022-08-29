7 Photos That Prove ‘The Crown’ Actors Are Equal To Real-Life Personalities | Movies and series

The Crownone of Netflix’s biggest hits that portrays the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign, wins the hearts of viewers not only for the production of millions and the breathtaking plot, but, above all, for the resemblance of characters to real-life royals.

Therefore, as in The Crown no resemblance is purely coincidental, we have listed the main characters of the series and compared them with their real-life personalities. Check out!

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II (1st and 2nd season)

2 of 8 Claire Foy and Queen Elizabeth II — Photo: Photo 1: Netflix | Photo 2: From Wikimedia Commons, Unknown / Library and Archives Canada Claire Foy and Queen Elizabeth II — Photo: Photo 1: Netflix | Photo 2: From Wikimedia Commons, Unknown / Library and Archives Canada

In seasons 1 and 2 of The Crown, actress Claire Foy shone with the identical portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25 years old. At this age, she was seen as the new modern face of the monarchy.

Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret (1st and 2nd season)

3 of 8 Vanessa Kirby and Princess Margaret — Photo: Photo 1: Netflix | Photo 2: From Wikimedia Commons, Jack de Nijs for Anefo Vanessa Kirby and Princess Margaret — Photo: Photo 1: Netflix | Photo 2: From Wikimedia Commons, Jack de Nijs for Anefo

Vanessa Kirby played the role of fun-loving Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth’s only sister, when she was just 22 years old.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II (Season 3 and 4)

4 of 8 Olivia Colman and Queen Elizabeth II — Photo: Photo 1: Netflix | Photo 2: From Wikimedia Commons, Unknown Olivia Colman and Queen Elizabeth II — Photo: Photo 1: Netflix | Photo 2: From Wikimedia Commons, Unknown

The talented Olivia Colman gave life to Queen Elizabeth II in the 3rd and 4th seasons of the series. The actress shines when playing with confidence and leadership a queen full of power!

Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles (Season 3 and 4)

5 of 8 Josh O’Connor and Prince Charles — Photo: Photo 1: Netflix | Photo 2: From Wikimedia Commons, Allan Warren Josh O’Connor and Prince Charles — Photo: Photo 1: Netflix | Photo 2: From Wikimedia Commons, Allan Warren

Josh O’Connor brings Prince Charles to life, a character that gains relevance in the third and fourth seasons of the series.

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip (Season 3 and 4)

6 of 8 Tobias Menzies and Prince Philip — Photo: Photo 1: Netflix | Photo 2: From Wikimedia Commons, User:Allan Warren Tobias Menzies and Prince Philip — Photo: Photo 1: Netflix | Photo 2: From Wikimedia Commons, User:Allan Warren

Tobias Menzies plays Matt Smith’s Prince Philip from the first seasons. Yes, we are shocked by the resemblance so far!

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana (Season 4)

7 of 8 Emma Corrin and Princess Diana — Photo: Photo 1: Netflix | Photo 2: Getty Images Emma Corrin and Princess Diana — Photo: Photo 1: Netflix | Photo 2: Getty Images

Emma Corrin opened the door for Princess Diana to participate in The Crown. She played the teenage version of Lady Di when she was just 19 and married Prince Charles.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II (seasons 5 and 6)

8 of 8 Imelda Staunton and Queen Elizabeth II — Photo: Photo 1: Netflix | Photo 2: From Wikimedia Commons, Photograph taken by Julian Calder for Governor-General of New Zealand Imelda Staunton and Queen Elizabeth II — Photo: Photo 1: Netflix | Photo 2: From Wikimedia Commons, Photograph taken by Julian Calder for Governor-General of New Zealand