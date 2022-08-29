7 romance movies to cry on Netflix eating chocolate

To watch a good romance movie, you don’t need to be in love, just willing to be moved by a good story. Several films of the genre are so profound that they bring life lessons based on romantic relationships.

If you’re planning a movie session to get emotional while devouring a box of chocolates, you’re in the right place. O Canaltech selected seven amazing romance movies that promise a lot of tears, all available to watch on Netflix. Check out the full list below.

7. Lovers Forever

Lovers Forever is a 2010 romantic drama that tells the story of a couple, played by Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, who, despite being young, must do everything to rekindle the flame of love.

you can watch the movie Lovers Forever on Netflix.

6. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the couple Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet) were once very happy together. Everything changes when the relationship ends and Clementine decides to do an experiment that erases all memories of her with her ex-partner, leaving Joel frustrated and wanting to do the same thing. However, he gives up and tries to fix things.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is available on Netflix.

In the movie 6 years, you will meet the couple Mel (Taissa Farmiga) and Dan (Ben Rosenfield), who have been in a relationship for six years and have known each other since childhood. After graduating from college, it’s time to face adult life once and for all, even if it can hurt dating.

6 years can be watched on Netflix.

4. One Day

in the romance movie One day, also starring Anne Hathaway, the character Emma feels a very strong connection with Dexter (Jim Sturgees). Even following different paths, they make a point of meeting again every year on July 15th.

you can watch the movie One day on Netflix.

3. Love and Other Drugs

in the long Love and Other Drugs, Jamie Randall, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, is a womanizer. However, when he meets Maggie Murdock, Anne Hathaway’s character, he realizes that he has finally been affected by passion.

The film Love and Other Drugs is available on Netflix.

2. I’m Still Here

the exciting movie I’m still here tells the moving story of a young couple. Once they meet, they quickly fall in love, but a fatal accident separates them, leaving an empty space. So, the plot addresses the supernatural to continue the romance.

I’m still here is a Netflix original movie.

1. Dear John

At the top of the list is the romance movie Dear John, with Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum. The novel tells the story of the relationship between college student Savannah and soldier John Tyree, who live a tumultuous relationship over seven years. Away, they spend most of their time communicating by letter.

you can watch Dear John on Netflix.