8 new documentaries and specials arriving in September on Netflix – Revista Galileu

“Anthrax: USA Under Attack” (Photo: Reproduction/Netflix)

For those who love documentaries and specials, in the month of September, Netflix prepared eight new releases of the most diverse themes. Among them, the highlights are: GameStop Against Wall Streetwhere you follow a group of amateurs trying to make money in the stock market, and Everest Earthquake, which shows tourists and locals recovering from the earthquake in Nepal in 2015.

In addition to these, other content will be available, such as Chef’s Table: Pizzawhich features the best pizzas in the world, and Indian Assassins: Diary of a Serial Killera documentary series about a crime considered closed, but which is investigated again because of a diary that changes the course of history.

Check out the releases:

6TH

Untold: The Regatta of the Century

The yacht team Australia II recalls the drive, dedication and innovation that led to the historic victory in the 1983 Copa America.

DAY 7

Indian Assassins: Diary of a Serial Killer

The suspect in a crime is found and the case is considered closed. Until a diary suggests 13 more victims and possible acts of cannibalism.

“Indian Assassins: Diary of a Serial Killer” (Photo: Playback/Netflix)

Chef’s Table: Pizza

Discover the best pizzas in the world, prepared by renowned chefs who put passion, creativity and dedication into every slice.

DAY 8

Anthrax: US Under Attack

Days after 9/11, letters with anthrax spores cause panic and tragedy in the US. This documentary shows the investigation of the case by the FBI.

DAY 14

The Everest Earthquake

After a terrible earthquake in Nepal, locals and tourists join forces to face destruction in this gripping docuseries.

DAY 21

The Artist of Deception

“The Artist of Deception” (Photo: Playback/Netflix)

This documentary series traces Wanna Marchi’s journey from humble beginnings to stardom and later decline.

DAY 28

GameStop Against Wall Street

A group of amateurs decide to come up with a plan to make a quick buck and mess up the stock market. But do they know what they’re getting into?

“GameStop Against Wall Street” (Photo: Playback/Netflix)

30TH

entergalactic

“Entergalactic” (Photo: Playback/Netflix)

Combining music, art and fashion, this animation follows two creative souls in search of love in New York. With Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens and Kid Cudi.