A miniature helicopter costs the same as a real one; understand

Black Hornet Nano: Miniature Helicopter Is More Than It Seems (BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Harmless, miniature is actually a spy drone;

Black Hornet Nano has night and ultraviolet vision cameras;

Model also has four batteries that charge quickly.

How much can a miniature helicopter, approximately the size of a fist, cost? It can’t be much, can it? Wrong. There is a fully functional, fist-sized model on the market that costs about the same as a regular helicopter.

The Black Hornet Nano is a Norwegian drone built by the military to carry out difficult missions. Measuring 16cm by 2.5cm, it weighs around 18 grams and fits easily into operators’ hands. Because of this, it is already used by countries such as the United States, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Turkey, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, New Zealand, South Africa and Algeria.

The drone has three cameras, one that can look straight down, one that works for a 45º view of the drone, and another that provides advanced information and is capable of seeing in the ultraviolet spectrum and has night vision. These special viewing modes can also be used to record videos and take pictures.

One of the great advantages of the Black Hornet Nano is its ease of operation, in addition to easily fitting in the palm of the hand, as we have already said, the average operating learning time is only 20 minutes, making anyone able to perform tasks with the drone.

Its autonomy is also one of the points praised by the military. The model has four batteries, which reach a 90% charge in up to 25 minutes. The large number of batteries increases the time it can stay in the air, while the speed of charge allows it to be used more often.