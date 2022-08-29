Against Vasco, Bahia breaks attendance record in games between clubs at Fonte Nova Arena | Bahia

Bahia recorded, this Sunday afternoon, its biggest audience in games between clubs at Arena Fonte Nova. This afternoon, 48,183 spectators were present in Tricolor’s 2-1 victory over Vasco and surpassed the previous mark, recorded in 2019. That year, Bahia hosted Grêmio in front of 46,341 spectators, for the Copa do Brasil.
This Sunday, the total audience at the Fonte Nova Arena was 48,660 fans.
Bahia fans receive the club’s bus at Arena Fonte Nova, before the match against Vasco — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia
This season, Tricolor had already reached 44,885 payers, an audience registered in the game against CSA, for the 22nd round of Serie B.
The expectation for the match against Vasco was great; tickets were sold out weeks before and an extra sector had to be opened. Bahia then created the “Museum Lounge”, with 170 seats and access to the club’s museum. The entries didn’t last long either. The income recorded this afternoon was R$ 1,539,677.00.
Bahia fans party at Fonte Nova Arena in the match against Vasco — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia
Other strategies were used by the board to “gain space” in the Arena. Tickets not used by sponsors were put up for sale, and inter-sector locks were relocated to accommodate more fans.
If you take into account matches between teams, the Fonte Nova Arena record is Belgium x USA, with 51,227 present at the 2014 World Cup. This number could not be reached by Bahia this Sunday, as the World Cup used an extra sector that expanded the number of seats in the stadium.
Lounge Museum, new sector of the Fonte Nova Arena — Photo: EC Bahia / Publicity
Records at Fonte Nova Arena
- Largest audience at Arena Fonte Nova in 2022: 48,183 payers in Bahia vs Vasco, for Série B do Brasileiro
- Largest audience at Arena Fone Nova: 51,227 in Belgium vs USA at the 2014 World Cup