Ahsoka Producer Talks Sabine Actress Casting Process

With Sabine Wren about to make her big live-action debut for the first time in the Ahsokaduring an interview, one of the producers of the series tells about the process of choosing the actress to play the Mandalorian.

starring Rosario Dawson as the famous and beloved Jedi protagonist, more details about the new show of Star Wars remains a complete secret, however, it is already certain that the title Togruta will set out on a journey in search of their missing friend, Ezra Bridger, just as introduced during the end of Star Wars: Rebels.

Participating in the new episode of Dagobah Dispatch, podcast by Entertainment Weeklythe producer Dave Filonirecalls that Natasha Liu Bordizzo was the perfect choice to play Sabine Wren in Ahsokaand that the decision was consensual among the members of the future production, defining the experience of choice as “fascinating”.

“[…] finding the person to play this character in live action was challenging… Natasha is funny, and Jon [Favreau] and I, we tend to look at these things separately, which is always interesting when we’re casting. And then we got together with the names and said, ‘Well, this person and this one.’ And I would say almost flawlessly, we are always on the same wavelength. It was really fascinating. This is our easiest barometer.”

Who is behind the Ahsoka series?

Continuing the Jedi’s mysterious journey, the show’s production and direction Star Wars will be in charge of Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and among other names, while its cast is formed by Rosario Dawson in the central role, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine, Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Ahsoka are scheduled to premiere in 2023 on streaming Disney+although no exact date has been revealed so far.

