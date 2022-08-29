Air France pilots suspended after ‘slapping off’ in plane cockpit during flight

the airline Air France suspended two pilots who exchanged assaults in the cockpit of a plane during a flight between Paris and Genevasaid an employee of the company this Sunday, 28, to a French newspaper.

According to La Tribune, pilot and co-pilot had a fight shortly after the takeoff of the aircraft, an Airbus A320, on a flight in the month of June. They grabbed each other by the collar after one of them had hit the other with a punch. The cabin crew had to separate the two and a crew member spent the flight in the cabin with the pilots.

Air France plane is refueled at Nice airport. Photograph: Eric Gaillard/ REUTERS

The behavior of Air France pilots came into the crosshairs of public opinion after the France’s aerial investigation agency, BEA, publish a report saying that some company professionals are not rigorous in respecting procedures during security incidents. The document was released on Wednesday, 24.

The agency focused mainly on the case of an Air France flight between Brazzaville, Congo Republicto Paris, in December 2020. After identifying a fuel leak in the aircraft, the pilots would not have cut the power to the engine or landed as quickly as possible, according to the indicated procedure.

The pilots managed to redirect the flight and the plane landed safely in the Chadbut the BEA report warned that the engine could have caught fire.

Three similar cases, between 2017 and 2022, were also mentioned. The agency concluded that some pilots are acting based on their own analysis of the situation rather than safety protocols.

Air France said it is carrying out a safety audit in response to the report. It has committed to following the BEA’s recommendations, which include allowing pilots to study their flights at a later date and making training manuals more rigorous about complying with the procedure.

The airline also noted that it performs thousands of flights daily and the report only mentions four of these security incidents.

Air France pilot unions insisted that safety is paramount for all pilots and defended pilots’ actions during emergency situations. AP