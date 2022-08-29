All about who plays adult Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon

A new era for the Targaryens.
The Targaryen family’s power hierarchy is about to change in The House of the Dragon. The new series of HBO Max return to westeros in game of Thrones to tell the plots of Daenerys’s family, centuries before she was born. And who is at the epicenter of this network of schemes and machinations is little Rhaenyra Targaryen. But she will grow up in the series, to occupy the Iron Throne, and will be lived in this new era by Emma D’Arcy.
But after all, who is this mysterious interpreter who enters the adult phase of the character? We’ve listed all the key information you need to know about Emma here.
Emma D’Arcy is non-binary
The first thing you should know about Emma D’Arcy is that their pronouns are elu/delu. Despite playing a princess in the series, her interpreter is a person non-binarylike this Ezra Miller and Elliot Page.
In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Emma commented on how this role ended up aligning with her identity, as Rhaenyra also fiercely struggles with the gender roles of her time.
“I’ve always found myself both attracted and repelled by masculine and feminine identities and I think that turned out to be very true here,” said.
How old is he?
Emma Zia D’Arcy was born in July 27, 1992. So, at the series premiere, elu had just celebrated her birthday. 30 years.
Where was Emma born?
Living up to the Targaeryan’s European roots, Emma is English. Elu was born in the heart of the UK, in the rush of Great London. This year, he was even back in town for the Trans Pride Parade.
It was also in his country that he studied performing arts, Oxford University. During this period, Emma became very close to the theater, participating in plays at her college. And that’s how she won her first starring role in a university production of Cheese and guavain 2014, where he made the dramatic Romeo.
streaming princess
The academic scenario ended up bringing him a lot closer to the theater, even after graduation. Emma continued to participate in several theatrical productions, including a performance of Callisto: A Queer Epicwhich shows an early understanding of their own identity.
But it was with the streaming platforms that Emma achieved a true international projection. Her first major role in a series was as Naomi Richards from Wanderlust – Navigating is Accurate, a British production by Netflix. After that, he participated in Hanna and Truth Seekers, on Prime Video. And elu also ventured into cinema, in films like Miss Revolutionwith Keira Knightley, and Mother’s Sundaywith Olivia Colman.
Knows less than Jon Snow
Who is Jon Snow? Elu couldn’t tell you. Unlike actors like Steve ToussaintO Corlys Velaryon in the series, who know everything about the universe created by George RR MartinEmma had no connection to the franchise before she was asked to audition for the role.
Elu had never read the books and was not even a fan of Game of Thrones, he only knew the series for its relevance in pop culture. Until the end of testing, Emma thought the project was actually a cheap knockoff of the great medieval franchise and not a spinoff that takes place in the same universe.
photography lover
In a way, Emma has a constant presence on social media. But instead of showing her face or promoting random brands, the celebrity uses this space to share her passion for photography with the world.
Her Instagram feed is full of super intimate portraits, in which she captures landscapes, animals, moments and general everyday objects, showing a little more of her unique perspective. Even with this particular approach, @emmaziadarcy has managed to garner almost 40k followers to date.
Love at first sight
Emma D’Arcy is in a romantic relationship, but she avoids revealing any data about her partner as much as possible. Nor has her gender ever been publicly confirmed. And her dating information only became public because her lover helped her improvise a wig to record the audition videos for the series.
Even so, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emma confessed her admiration at first sight for her co-worker. Olivia Cookewhich interprets Alicent Hightower.
“I don’t know what Liv would say, but I think I fell in love with her in 45 seconds. Well, I probably worked hard to hide it. [no primeiro encontro]. You know those casual encounters where there’s a familiarity? For some unknown reason, I really felt this way with Liv,” said. Would there be a trisal?