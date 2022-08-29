Amazon may launch Fire tablet in Brazil for the 1st time, indicates approval – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE Anatel approved a possible Amazon Fire this Friday (26). With certification, the amazon received the green light to start selling the supposed tablet in Brazil, which tends to be integrated with Alexa and other company services. The device should still have microSD card and headphone jacks.

Amazon should start selling its tablets in Brazil (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

The approval process was requested by Amazon do Brasil. According to the documentation found in the technoblogthe agency approved a product from Amazon itself from model P4N6AC. The technical compliance certificate still points to a single manufacturing unit located in China.

The Brazilian entity did not reveal other details about the tablet. But the FCC, an agency equivalent to Anatel in the United States, revealed more information about a tablet with the same model approved at the request of Abyssal. As noted by LiliputingAmazon used the same company to register the Fire HD in 2021.

FCC filings offer greater breadth on the product. In photos attached to the homologation, a tablet with a front camera positioned on a side edge is possible, like the Galaxy Tab S8+. The device also features a photo sensor with flash on the back.

Supposedly Amazon Fire tablet shows up at the FCC (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

Amazon Tablet Has Front Camera and USB-C Port

Further information comes from a manual available on the FCC website. According to the document, the P4N6AC model tablet has 2.4GHz and 5GHz Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. In addition, the device has a headphone jack, a USB-C port and space to put a microSD memory card.

The device model, however, is still a mystery. However, it is possible that Amazon will reveal the product in the national market as another member of the Fire line. In other words: the brand can finally launch its first tablet in Brazil, going beyond the products of the Kindle, Echo and Fire TV families.

The specs and release date were also not revealed.