AMD B650E Chipset Confirmed: PCIe 5.0 for Graphics Card and SSD Together

“Normal” version will only support one of the components at a time in PCIe 5.0

Tonight AMD will be announcing the new AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, and along with them the entire socket AM5 platform, the first compatible with the new processors. As it could not be otherwise, chipsets are at the center of this whole “ecosystem”, and different from what we imagined until now, from the beginning we should have 4 models of chipsets, the fourth being an enthusiast and not an entry one, the AMD B650E or B650 Extreme.

AMD will release Ryzen 7000 processors tonight – we’ll do it LIVE

Through a leaked photo showing a slide, the AMD B650E (B650 Extreme) appeared for the first time, a model that apparently will have as its purpose only one main function compared to the B650 version (without E), supporting two PCIe 5.0 components at the same time, being a video card or other card connected to the PCI-Express x16 slot, and also an M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD.

Both the B650 and X670 chipset (both without E), will support PCIe 5.0 via PCI-Express x16 slot and also M.2, but only one at a time, that is, it will not be possible to use this speed standard for two devices at the same time. same time, with one of them working on the PCIe 4.0 standard.

What about Extreme or Enthusiast?

AMD has placed the letter E which stands for Extreme on two chipsets, and in these models it offers some extras. It is not yet confirmed if the B650 chipsets will support overclocking as well, as it already happens in the current models, we will know tonight, the fact is that naturally motherboards with this model should cost more for the extra technologies that are offered, which should also consider projects better from the manufacturers.

I must also remember that the real scenarios of practical benefits for this technology, whether on video cards or SSDs, are very specific and that in most cases it does not justify the high investment, especially in a launch.

AMD AM5 Socket – Supported Processors, Motherboards, and New Technologies

We have a very complete article talking about the new AMD AM5 socket, including the chipsets and technologies that will be released with it, including the new Ryzen 7000 processors. It is also worth noting that for now AMD has not released any information about a socket AM5 entry chipset , which could happen tonight or just some time from now.

AMD AM5 Socket – Supported Processors, Motherboards, and New Technologies

All about AMD’s new socket for next-gen Zen4 processors



…..

Via: TechPowerUp