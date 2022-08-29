América-RN, Amazonas, Pouso Alegre and São Bernardo guarantee access to the C Series 2023 | Brazilian series d

The D Series 2022 defined this Sunday the four teams that won access to the Third Division next year. América-RN and Amazonas nailed their spots this Sunday and joined São Bernardo and Pouso Alegre, who qualified on Saturday.

With 28,000 at Arena das Dunas, in Natal, América-RN got access with an incredible comeback. Alvirrubro beat Caxias 3-1. Iago scored twice and Téssio, in the 48th minute of the second half, guaranteed the score that the potiguar team needed, putting an end to six years of anguish in the last division of the Brasileirão. In the first game, in the South, the Gaúcha team had won 1-0.

In Manaus, Amazonas beat Portuguesa-RJ 3-2 and secured access in its first year in national competition. And there was emotion too. The Amazon team opened 3-0 in the first half with Yuri Ferraz, Miliano and Ruan. But he saw Lusa grow in the second stage, score two with Luan and press until the final whistle. In the first leg, in Rio, the teams drew 1-1.

After winning the first leg in Arapiraca by 2-0, Pouso Alegre won again ASA this Saturday. This time by 1 to 0, with a goal by Neto Paraíba, and confirmed their spot in Serie C. The Southern team gets access in the year they debuted in national competitions.

Also on Saturday, São Bernardo confirmed their spot in the Third Division next year. After a 3-0 victory in the first leg, away from home, they again won Tocantinópolis 2-0, this time in their own domains. Tigre’s goals were scored by Vitinho and Felipe Diogo.

In addition to access, the teams are classified for the semifinals of the Série D of the Brasileirão. Amazonas and São Bernardo, which has a better campaign, will decide at home. The CBF will disclose dates and locations, but they should take place over the next two weekends. The duels were as follows: