American bets R$ 65 on Nascar and wins R$ 5 million | motor

Anything can happen in a race involving nearly 40 competitors – including the chance to become a millionaire overnight. That’s what happened to a bettor who invested 13 dollars (or R$ 65 reais) in the result of the Daytona stage of the Nascar Cup Series, concluded this Sunday, and received 1 million dollars (about R$ 5 million) back.
The American had the help of presenters of a specialized podcast to give his guess: in the bet, four not so “hyped” drivers would finish the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race in the top ten; and so it was. Drivers Landon Cassill, Cody Ware, BJ McLeod and David Reagan were respectively fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth in the contest won by Austin Dillon.
Cody Ware ahead of BJ McLeod and David Ragan and Kyle Busch at the Daytona leg of the Nascar Cup Series — Photo: David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
What makes the bet more surprising is the fact that the four drivers mentioned are not among the highlights of the American motorsport category. All of them are out of the playoffs, which starts next Sunday at Darlington Circuit.
Ware, for example, this Sunday won his first result in the top 10 of the Nascar Cup Series. Reagan is 33rd in the championship, and McLeod and Cassill aren’t even eligible to score points in the standings, and they don’t fully participate in all stages.
The result was helped by setbacks caused by rain and a series of accidents that took around 20 drivers out of the race.
Austin Dillon celebrates victory in the Daytona stage of the Nascar Cup Series (Photo: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
The stage, previously scheduled for Saturday, was moved to Sunday morning and was even interrupted a second time, but gave the victory at the end to Austin Dillon.
The Richard Childress Racing driver was alongside Penske’s Ryan Blaney as the last-place finisher for the Cup Series Finals, which ends on November 6th.
Austin Dillon (3) goes from 16th to 1st after escaping the big one in the last regular season race of the Nascar Cup Series — Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images
And victory came also under unexpected circumstances; starting in 21st place, he jumped from 16th to first place after narrowly missing one of the big ones on the stage.