Anker announces new headphones with ANC and plenty of battery – Tudo em Tecnologia

The manufacturer Anker has just made official two new headphones from the Soundcore series. These are the new Space Q45 and A40, which bring highlights such as active noise cancellation (ANC) and good battery life. In addition, Anker guarantees good sound quality for the price charged.

Speaking of specifications, the Space Q45 comes equipped with four microphones that promise to reduce noise by up to 98% Interestingly, the headset also adapts to the environment to cancel noise according to external noise. However, it has an ambient mode that allows you to hear everything that is happening around you.

This model also impresses in terms of battery. After all, it delivers no less than 65 hours of use with ANC mode disabled or 50 hours with it active. Also, it supports fast battery charging and high resolution audio for a better sound experience.

As for the Space A40, it has 10mm drivers for great sound quality. Like the model above, it has adaptive ANC. There is also a battery that delivers up to 50 hours of use with the charging box. In addition, it brings more highlights such as wireless charging and IPX4 water protection.

Availability and pricing

The new Space Q45 and A40 are available on the international market and do not yet have an estimated arrival date on AliExpress. As for prices, the A45 costs US$150 (about R$759), while the A40 costs US$100 (about R$506).