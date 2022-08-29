Antony is sold by Ajax for R$500 million to United; see how much São Paulo has to receive – Sports

Antony is close to being announced as a new reinforcement of the Manchester United for the season’s sequel. According to information from the portal The Athletic and the Dutch newspaper From TelegraafO ajax accepted a proposal worth 100 million euros (BRL 500 million at the current price) by the striker of the Brazilian team.

The expectation is that the official announcement of the signing of Antony takes place at the beginning of this week. The 22-year-old player was not even listed for the duel against Utrecht, this Sunday, for the Dutch Championship.

Antony’s desire to wear the Manchester United shirt so that the negotiation could come to fruition. Before closing the deal for 100 million euros, Ajax turned down two other offers from the English team, the last one worth 90 million euros (R$ 453.72 million).

At Manchester United, Antony will join Brazilians Fred and new signing Casemiro. The 30-year-old midfielder of the Brazilian team is the main reinforcement of the English this season, being acquired from Real Madrid for 70 million euros (approximately R$ 365 million), saying goodbye to the Spanish team as an idol after nine years and several titles.

How much will São Paulo receive for the sale of Antony?

O Sao Paulo will receive approx. 19.1 million euros (approximately BRL 96.6 million) for the sale of Antony by Ajax to Manchester United. The São Paulo tricolor sold the striker to the Dutch in 2020 for 16 million euros (R$ 74 million at the time). In the negotiation, the Brazilian club agreed to keep 20% of the profit from a future sale.

Part of the amount, around R$ 17 million, refers to the 3.5% that São Paulo is entitled to in negotiations under the rules of FIFA’s solidarity mechanism.