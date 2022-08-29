Apple and Americanas must provide a charger and headphones to the customer

Ever since Apple made the extremely questionable decision to withdraw the charger from the box of iPhones, in 2020, several controversies accumulated in relation to this issue. At the Brazilthe company has already been ordered to compensate a consumer, as well as was fined days ago by the Procon of Rio de Janeiro, both because of the issue.

now the apple and the American were convicted for the same reason. the judge Dalia Zaro Queirozfrom the Special Civil Court (formerly called Small Causes) of the Consumer of Salvador (BA) determined that companies must provide the charger and headphones, as well as BRL 5 thousand in moral damages, to the consumer Eleilza Santos Souzawho bought an iPhone whose box did not contain the accessories.

The consumer argued that Apple’s action sets tie sale, a plea accepted by the magistrate. Meanwhile, the company had the courage emphasized (again) in the lawsuit that it no longer includes chargers in iPhones to “decrease climate and environmental impact”.

As in the case that took place in April in the city of Goiânia, the judge in the most recent case recognized that, since the iPhone works by battery, the charger is characterized as an essential accessory for the proper functioning of the device. As said, she also embraced the thesis of tying sales — when the consumer is forced to buy another product to take the desired one.

It is unreasonable for a cell phone to be sold without its charger, as it needs to be recharged for it to be functional. Of course, without the charger, the device is completely unsuitable for use. In fact, the defendant practices a tying sale in reverse, since instead of conditioning the item to the acquisition of the product (traditional tying sale), it forces the consumer, by indirect means, to buy an item, so that, only then, the product becomes useful.

Finally, Americanas (where the iPhone was purchased) and Apple were ordered to jointly and severally pay the compensation and supply of accessories. The process is numbered 0034133-84.2022.8.05.0001.

With yet another conviction in an already reasonable number of lost cases on the part of Apple, we can say that a jurisprudence is forming in favor of indemnifying the consumer in the case of not including the charger in the iPhones box. This means that it is becoming increasingly easier to obtain compensation for this reason, with only a decision by a higher court being needed to consolidate the understanding in Brazilian territory.

In addition, Bill 5451/2020, authored by the Federal Deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM). The proposal deals with a change in the Consumer Defense Code in order to make it mandatory to supply chargers and other essential accessories for the functioning of electronics.

via Crumbs