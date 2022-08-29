Apple TV shows Sydney trailer

Set to premiere on Apple TV in September, “Sidney” is a documentary about Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier, who died in 2021.

Exploring the legacy of the Hollywood icon, “Sidney” is Apple TV’s new original documentary about one of the film industry’s most celebrated actors. O first African-American actor to win the Oscar for Best Actorthe project explores her rise in Hollywood and how Sidney took advantage of her prestigious position to fight for civil rights and social equality.

Growing up in the Bahamas, Sidney Poitier grew up not knowing what electricity was and without a piped water system for his home. His first encounter with racial issues took place after his adolescence, when he arrived in the United States of America. From a background of poverty, he realized that life would be very different in the US simply because of his race.

He built a successful career in Hollywood, notable for never accepting a role that put a character of color in a position of subservience. From his range of roles with a strong presence, “To Sir, with Love”, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “In the Heat of the Night” stood out. With proof of her talent already given, fought for the inclusion of more actors of color in front of and behind the cameraeven during times of racial segregation in the US.

The Apple TV documentary, directed by Reginald Hudlin (“Django Unchained”) and written by Jesse James Miller, was produced in close collaboration with the Poitier family, seeking to be true to the true story of the Hollywood legend. In addition to his film legacy, and his career as an actor, director and civil rights activist around the world, the production features testimonies from Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and Oprah. Winfrey.

The documentary will be shown in selected cinemas (not yet clear in Portugal), and will have world premiere on the Apple TV+ platform on September 23.

TRAILER | APPLE TV REMEMBER SIDNEY POITIER

What movies have you seen Sidney Poitier in?