Aquaman 2 may have more than one Batman in the cast, says Jason Momoa

If you thought you were inside the secrets of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, think again! In an interview with Associated Pressthe star Jason Momoa hinted that other Batman’s besides Ben Affleckalready confirmed in the cast, are expected to appear in the film.



“Well, I can’t tell you anything about the meeting [com Affleck]. Maybe he’s in the movie, and maybe we have less or more Batman’s in the movie. Yes, maybe it’s more than one. Who knows? I can’t give you much information“, teased the actor.

Originally, fans thought Affleck was called in to replace Michael Keaton, who would have shot scenes as Batman for the film, but whose presence in the cast would have caused confusion among fans. Perhaps this is not the case after all.

In addition to Momoa, they return to the cast of Aquaman 2 actors like Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard. The news include Indya Moore (Pose) and Pilou Asbaek (game of Thrones).

Again with the direction of James Wan (Invocation of Evil), the sequel hits theaters in December 25, 2023.

