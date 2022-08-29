Argentina, Uruguay and other teams release second kits for the World Cup; see | world Cup

Some teams that will compete in the World Cup in Qatar released this Monday their second kits for the competition, which starts on November 20. Argentina and Uruguay were some of them. See below:

+ 2022 World Cup table

With Lionel Messi as a model, the Argentine team, which had already released the number one shirt, released a uniform all in purple.

1 of 10 Messi wears Argentina’s number 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Messi wears Argentina’s number 2 for the World Cup – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The sports equipment supplier adopted a standard for the second uniforms, with centralized emblems and the flag of the countries on the side.

2 of 10 Uruguay’s number 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Uruguay’s number 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The German national team released the first shirt, which has a black belt in the center, and also a new red-black second kit.

On the same day that the first shirt was released, the Spanish team also released the second uniform, predominantly blue.

3 of 10 Spain released the uniforms for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — Photo: Disclosure / Adidas Spain released the uniforms for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – Photo: Disclosure / Adidas

The number two jersey of the Mexican national team has a new design.

4 of 10 Mexico’s number 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Mexico’s number 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The opponent of Brazil’s debut has a white shirt with golden details on uniform 2.

5 of 10 Serbia’s number 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Serbia’s number 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Another opponent from Brazil who has a predominantly white second kit.

6 of 10 Switzerland shirt 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Switzerland shirt 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

With a central square for front numbering, the African team’s second kit is red.

7 of 10 Ghana shirt 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Ghana jersey number 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Another in the supplier’s standard, this one in green.

8 of 10 Senegal shirt 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Senegal shirt 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The Moroccan team uses the color white in the second kit.

9 of 10 Morocco shirt 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Morocco shirt 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The Japanese national team released all the uniforms, with the “origami” concept. The second shirt is white with details on the sleeves.