Armor prevented Criston actor from sitting

The mysterious knight Criston Cole gained more space in the second episode of The Dragon’s House (House of the Dragon), but one thing has remained the same: he continues to always appear in his armor – which has resulted in an uncomfortable experience for his interpreter, Fabien Frankel.

“For the first three weeks of shooting, they couldn’t remove the neck plate without taking off all the armor, which required two people and took 15 minutes, so I couldn’t sit or eat.”, said the actor in an interview with Omelet.

During this period, Frankel needed to be fed by members of the show’s crew. “I don’t wish this on anyone”, he said, before telling that, in the end, a solution was found: “They figured out how to remove the chest plate”.

The role of Criston Cole also demanded a lot of concentration from the actor, who defined himself as a “restless” person. “I had to learn to stand still and be on guard constantly, and I think my friends and family found it really funny that of all people, just me, who has tremendous difficulty being still for more than two minutes, has to stand still in an armor for long periods”.

Party with Daenerys

Interestingly, Fabien Frankel has some connections with the better-known Targaryen: Emilia Clarkewho played Daenerys in the eight seasons of game of Thrones. The actor starred with her in the movie How I Was Before You and, a few months ago, he went to his colleague’s birthday party, taken by a mutual friend.

There, he not only talked to Clarke about the new series, but also met the creators of the original series. “We chatted quickly and she was very kind, she was very excited for me. And I also talked to Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff]which was surreal”.

Asked if he even asked his colleague for advice, Frankel denied it. “I didn’t ask for it, but any advice she has for me, I’ll take it.,” he added, good-naturedly.

new episodes of The Dragon’s House airs on Sundays at 10pm on HBO and HBO Max.