The gunner is packed. To THROW!John Textor confirmed that Erison will no longer be a player Botafogo. After defeat to Flamengothe businessman and owner of the club said that the maintenance of the striker would be challenging, since the new air will be fundamental for his growth.

– It is important not only to develop as a person and player, but also that the value of our assets is cultivated, maintained and placed in the best position for growth – said Textor, who amended:

– We believe that Erison’s time would be challenging here. Today we have several options for marker (striker).

Textor in Niltão after the classic (Reproduction/Matheus Guimarães)

The American businessman considered that football is a balancing act. Therefore, with the arrival of players who will play in the same position, the departure of shirt 89 was necessary.

– When we bring ten players not everyone stays. We think he’ll be better off there for him. He will do us good by going there. But we’re not in a business of burning a 10 million dollar asset in the bank. So, we want to see him play,” he said.

+ Understand why Botafogo considers negotiating Erison for Estoril

“El Toro” will be loaned to Estoril (POR), where he will sign until July 2023. According to journalist Thiago Franklin from “Canal do TF”, the Portuguese club will not have a purchase option. Textor confirmed to L!.

– We certainly liked him a lot, and we wanted to keep him in our family. We didn’t transfer him, we didn’t give them the option to buy.