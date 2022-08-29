Atlético-MG: Nathan Silva receives poll from Italy, but offer is considered “laughable” | athletic-mg

Defender Nathan Silva, from Atlético-MG, received a proposal from Italian football. The values ​​and the interested team are kept confidential. But the ge found that there were formal contacts to find out about the possibility of business. However, football director Rodrigo Caetano has already ruled out the possibility.

“I don’t want to disqualify completely. But it’s totally laughable for what we expect from our athletes”

In Italy, the international transfer window is open until next Thursday, September 1st. Nathan was a reserve for Cuca’s team in the derby against América-MG, giving way to Réver. It ended up being triggered at halftime, in the place of Alonso, who was yellowed.

The Atletico polls did not have interesting numbers, at first. There is another important issue. Galo will not have Igor Rabello until the end of the season, after a knee ligament injury. Currently, there are only four options: in addition to those mentioned, there is Jemerson, still out of the best physical shape.

If Nathan is traded in this window, Atlético would need to resort to the market for a replacement, or play in the limit of three defenders until the end of 2022. The window for transfers in Brazil, international or national, ended on August 15.

Atlético has a goal of making BRL 140 million in player sales/loans in 2022. Currently, the mission is around BRL 100 million. Nathan Silva, who suffers from criticism from a wing of the crowd, is one of the assets of the cast.

Even in this hottest window in Europe, attacking midfielder Matías Zaracho received polls from FC Porto, but the situation did not progress. Galo has 50% of the Argentine’s rights, an obstacle to negotiations.

See what Rodrigo Caetano said:

“About Nathan, we had a consultation with a club two days ago. Difficult to define, such a survey / proposal. I don’t want to completely disqualify, but it’s completely laughable, it doesn’t match what we expect. year out of necessity, and today, until the end of the year, there is no greater importance than the sporting result.

“The Brazilian window is closed. Any player we are going to lose, we have to look for a replacement. And today that is impossible. Unless it was a completely out of the ordinary situation and made us think with affection. you that this does not walk”.