Atltico receives polls by Nathan Silva, but Caetano insists on staying

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Nathan Silva was Atlético’s reserve in the classic against America Atltico received polls by defender Nathan Silva in recent days. However, the club’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, confirmed the 25-year-old defender’s permanence this Sunday (28).

In an interview after Galo’s 1-1 draw with América, at Independencia, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, Caetano ruled out the player’s departure at this point and mentioned that coach Cuca has only four options for the sector. “We had, a couple of days ago, a consultation with a club, but it is difficult to define such a proposed survey. I do not want to disqualify it completely, but it is completely laughable, it does not match what we expect from our athletes”, he revealed.

“For our part, it’s ended, because it hasn’t even started. On the Atletico side, there’s no possibility. We have four defenders, unfortunately with Igor (Rabello) injured. We can’t take risks. Until November 13, we have a very bigger than the player’s negotiation at the moment”, added the manager.

Rabello underwent surgery on his left knee on Friday and is out for the remainder of the season. Without him, Atlético still has Junior Alonso, Rver, Jemerson, in addition to Nathan.

Despite guaranteeing that Galo will not sell Nathan at this time, Rodrigo Caetano left the possibility open at the end of the season. “Nothing prevents us from reevaluating the cases of each of them after everything is over, and Galo, God willing, confirms itself in Libertadores,” he said.

Nathan in the Atlantic

After several loans, Nathan returned to Atltico in the middle of last year, after excelling at Atltico-GO. Since then, he has taken the absolute title at Atltico, teaming up with Paraguayan Junior Alonso.

The defender has 69 appearances for the club since his return. Despite Cuca’s confidence, Nathan divides the crowd’s opinions, especially after the failure that culminated in Galo’s elimination in the 2021 Copa Libertadores.

“If there was any interest (from outside), it was just a poll. Nothing concrete came up. I’m totally focused here at Galo. “, said Nathan.

“Regarding negotiations, I leave it to my family to take care of it. I have to be calm and very focused here,” added the player.

Reserve in the classic with America, Nathan Silva came on at halftime, replacing the yellowed Junior Alonso. Without the Paraguayan, suspended for the next match, he should return to the starting 11 in the match against Atltico-GO, next Sunday, at 6 pm, at Estdio Antnio Accioly, in Goinia, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.