Aubameyang is assaulted and robbed inside his own home | spanish football

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the victim of assault and robbery at his home in Castelldefels, near Barcelona. The player had his home invaded by at least four hooded men, was threatened with firearms and hit by iron bars. The information was first published this Monday by the newspaper “El País”.

Barcelona has yet to issue any statement on the subject.

The episode took place in the early hours of the morning in Spain. Police are investigating the perpetrators of the crimes, after being tipped off by Aubayemang’s wife, Alysha Behague. The thieves escaped with the attacker’s car and carrying family jewelry, after accessing the safe.

According to “RAC 1” radio, Aubameyang and Alysha were tied up and placed on the ground for an hour. They spent the rest of the night testifying for the police and suffered minor injuries.

It is not the first time that a Barcelona player has been the victim of a robbery in Castelldefels. The same thing happened with Piqué, Boateng and Arthur, but the players were away from home at the time of the invasion.

