Barcelona trample Ronaldo Phenomenon’s team in LaLiga with Lewandowski’s goal and Raphinha’s assist

With goals from Lewandowski (twice), Pedri and Sergi Roberto, Barcelona beat Valladolid 4-0 in LaLiga

O barcelona received the Real Valladolidthis Sunday (28), at Camp Nou, in a game valid for the 3rd round of LaLiga. The Blaugrana team had no difficulties to thrash the team chaired by Ronaldo Phenomenon per 4 to 0.

Lewandowski (twice), stone and Sergi Roberto scored for Barça, who amended their second victory followed and the first at home in the competition.

The first half was for a single team. Superior in the opening 45 minutes, the Catalan team created the best chances and did not let Valladolid play.

At 23 minutes, little raphinha crossed to the right as far as Lewandowski stretch his foot and open the scoring at Camp Nou. Then, at 42, stone widened after a sugary pass from Dembele.

Before that, Barça had already stopped on the post on two occasions, one with their own number 9 and another with Dembele.

As in the initial stage, the 2nd half was attack versus defense. Without taking any risks, the team led by Xavi kept the ball at their feet and pressed for the third goal. And he came along with Lewa. At 19 minutes, Dembele tore and found Lewandowski free. The Pole played with a back heel and counted on the defender’s deflection to extend the advantage to Barça.

It was then that Valladolid had a great chance to decrease with yearbut stopped in the good defense of Ter Stegen. Plan still tried in the spare, but Koundé saved over the line on Ronaldo Phenomenon’s best team opportunity in the game.

In stoppage time, Lewandowksi stamped the crossbar. on the rebound, Sergi Roberto sent it to the back of the net to seal the rout at Camp Nou.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Barça jumped to the 2nd position with 7 points, two less than the leader Betis. Valladolid is still without a win in 18th with just 1 Score.

The guy: Lewandowski

Shirt 9 was the big name of the game. He was responsible for opening the scoring for Barça, scoring his first goal at Camp Nou. Then, he scored a true GOAL with a back heel, the blaugrana team’s third.

Now in three official matches for the new club, Lewa already has four goals.

Raphinha ‘sharp’

Raphinha showed that she is feeling very comfortable with the Blaugrana shirt. In addition to serving Lewandowski in the 1st goal, the Brazilian striker gave work to the opposing defense with his disconcerting dribbles. He left in the 15th minute of the 2nd half for Ansu Fati to come in and was cheered by the fans present at Camp Nou

next games

Barcelona return to the field on Saturday (3) to visit sevilleat 16:00 (Brasília time), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Real Valladolid receives the Almeria on the second (5th) at 16:00 (Brasília time) also for the 4th round of LaLiga.

Datasheet

BARCELONA 4 X 0 REAL VALLADOLID

GOALS: Lewandowski (23′ from Q1 and 19′ from Q2), Pedri (42′ from Q1), Sergi Roberto (46′ from Q2)

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Ronald Araújo (Sergi Roberto), Christensen, Koundé and Eric Garcia; Bucket, Gavi (Frenkie de Jong), Busquets (Kessié) and Pedro; Raphinha (Ansu Fati), Lewandowski and Dembele (Ferrán Torres). Coach: Xavi

REAL VALLADOLID: Masip; Luis Perez, Javi Sanchez, Joaquín Fernández and Escudero; Aguado (Roque Mesa), Monchu (Oscar Plano), Anuar (Roberto Arroyo) and Kike Pérez; Iván Sánchez (Toni Villa) and Sergi Guardiola (Sergio Leon). Technician: Pacheta