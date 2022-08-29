Beautiful cosplay of Daenerys Targaryen impresses even with a dragon! check out

Cosplayer Anastasia created her wonderful version of Daenerys Targaryen and the result was totally captivating. You’ve probably never seen a cosplay as complete as the one created by Anastasia.

About Game of Thrones

The American series was created by David Benioff and DB Weiss and was also based on the book series known as “A Song of Ice and Fire”.

Its story follows the battle between the Seven Kingdoms, where the two ruling families fought for absolute control of the Iron Throne. With many controversial subjects during the series’ history, the one that draws the most attention since its appearance, are the dragons. They were more successful than much of the show’s history itself.

Game of Thrones has in its cast big names like Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Jason Momoa, Peter Dinklage and Natalie Dormer.

IMAGE: REPRODUCTION HBO / TRECOBOX

Meet Daenerys Targaryen

Also known as The Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen is the princess of Westeros. In the series, who gives life to the character is Emilia Clarke. Initially showing a little scared, sad and fragile, Daenerys Targaryen quickly develops in the series, showing to be truly strong and powerful.

Daenerys Targaryen was the youngest daughter of Aerys II Targaryen, the famous Mad King, and Rhaella Targaryen.

Nothing in Daenerys’ life was easy, the young woman has always faced many internal and external conflicts, but most of the time she manages to do very well in all situations. This is due to her immense willpower and determination, qualities acquired by Daenerys over time.

IMAGE: REPRODUCTION HBO / TRECOBOX

Check out this wonderful cosplay

On her Instagram account, Anastasia posted several photos where she presented her Daenerys cosplay. The cosplayer has already published several different works, showing all her talent in creating cosplays.

In addition to setting up her look totally loyal to the character, Anastasia also used much more than special effects to create a whole scenario where dragons were part of her cosplay, giving an extremely special touch.

Despite obviously being a montage, her work was so realistic that it gives us the real feeling that she and Daenerys are the same person. Check out the wonderful work done by Anastasia below.

