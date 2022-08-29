Behind the scenes: Botafogo’s leadership has a bitter taste and believes that ‘I could have beaten Flamengo’ at Nilton Santos

That post-game review is “lawful” in the football stadium. After the final whistle of Botafogo 0 x 1 Flamengo, on the night of last Sunday (28/8), some impressions were given about the match. One of them, from a leadership of the SAF alvinegra, was that the defeat of Fogão left a “bitter taste”.

in the corridors of Nilton Santos Stadiumin a quick chat with the StoveNETit was said that the “The feeling that remained is that Botafogo could have won” the classic against the rival at home. Asked what would have been missing, no specific “cornetting” was made, but the little variation presented by the team was exemplified. And perhaps the “six by half a dozen” substitutions performed by Glorioso, which were mentioned in the conversation, help to explain this.

Despite one consideration or another and the results on the field are not happening in the short term after the end of the second transfer window of 2022, the reading is that the coach’s job Luís Castro is constantly evolving. The climate of “it will get better” is still dominant behind the scenes, which, in the current assessment, suggests that Botafogo should finish the Brazilian no scares, i.e. “not looking down” on the leaderboard.

📺 Luís Castro explains why Botafogo negotiated Erison with Estoril. See video below: