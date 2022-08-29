Biel turns embezzlement for Grêmio against Criciúma; see related | Guild

Grêmio ended on Monday morning the preparation to face Criciúma. The match for the 27th round of Serie B will take place at Estadio Heriberto Hülse, at 9:30 pm this Tuesday. Defender Bruno Alves travels with the delegation despite straining his ankle ligament, but Biel will be absent.

Biel felt pain in his right thigh after the loss to Ituano, last Friday, and underwent an examination. Although there is no injury detected, the striker is still in pain and was out of the match because of that. The training took place without access to the press.

After the defeat at home to Ituano last Friday, the pressure on the coach increased, with shouts from Renato in the Arena. Grêmio’s management does not think about the dismissal of coach Roger regardless of Tuesday’s result. The objective is to close the division and seek access with the coach, as President Romildo Bolzan pointed out after the match.

1 of 1 Biel, Grêmio forward — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Biel, Grêmio forward — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Probable lineup: Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira (Edilson), Geromel, Natã and Nicolas; Villasanti, Bitello, Lucas Leiva (Thaciano); Campaz, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

Grêmio is in third place in Serie B, with 44 points, 13 behind leader Cruzeiro and six ahead of Londrina, in fifth place.

