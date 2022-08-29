Botafogo coach justifies sentence about not looking down, but admits concern about relegation: ‘The only way to solve it is to work’

– I look up, we keep looking up. You’ll excuse me, but my team doesn’t look down.

Luís Castro responded thus about the proximity of the Botafogo with the relegation zone after the draw with Juventude, last Sunday. This Sunday (28), Glorioso lost to Flamengo by 1-0 and saw the distance for the Z-4 ​​drop from four to just two points in the round. The Portuguese coach justified the phrase used, which also gained echo in the squad.

– We walk through life with the experiences lived by us. If we didn’t look up, I wouldn’t have left the Fourth Division to reach a Champions League, beating Real Madrid. It was this ability that accompanied me, that helped me win titles. I have confidence, I am determined in the things I do and I will continue to be determined. Results happen through work, and I dedicate myself a lot to my work – said Castro.

– It is true that it is a new situation, in recent years as a coach I have always struggled to classify teams for European competitions or to be champions. It’s something new, but I don’t think differently than when I had other goals,” he added.

At another moment of the press conference after the classic, Castro made it clear that he is worried about relegation, as is the Botafogo fan.

– I’m also worried like every fan. Every coach who works on a team whose goal is permanence, and doesn’t go much further than permanence, is worried all the time. I understand the crowd’s concern, because it’s mine too. There’s only one way to solve problems: it’s to work, and that’s what we do every day. Looking at the team, you can see the degree of performance, the competitive attitude of the team – he pointed out.