Camera captures moment when woman is murdered in Maringá

Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

Images from a security camera captured the moment in which the young Letícia Fantin Limann, 30, was murdered in a cafeteria located at the intersection of Sophia Rasgulaeff Avenue and Visconde de Mauá Street, in Jardim Alvorada, in the north of Maringá, at night. this Sunday the 28th.

Leticia was accompanied by a boy. The man told police that he had only recently met the victim, and that they went to the diner to get to know each other better.

Moments after Leticia and the boy arrived at the establishment, an armed man entered the place and fired several shots at Leticia. The shooter was wearing a helmet and fled.

Rescue teams from Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) were triggered, but the victim was already dead. According to what was reported by the police, at least two shots hit the young woman.

Watch the moment the shooter arrives at the establishment and shoots the victim.

Security camera footage should assist in the investigation. The Civil Police of Maringá works with some hypotheses that would have led the victim to be murdered.

See more images of this occurrence at Plantão Maringá, partner of GMC Online.