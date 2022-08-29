CBLOL 2022 final will have paiN x LOUD in an unprecedented duel at Ibirapuera | lol

It is set: two of the most popular esports teams in Brazil, paiN Gaming and LOUD, will face each other in the grand final of the 2nd Split of the 2022 Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL), next Saturday, September 3, in a unprecedented decision at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera, in São Paulo, for the prize of R$ 100 thousand and for the classification for the Worlds 2022, the LoL World Championship. Ten thousand people must watch the decisive confrontation in loco.

+ See games, results and table of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022

+ Final with paiN x LOUD cheers Ceos: “One of the most hyped”

1 of 1 game paiN Gaming x LOUD in the final of the upper bracket of the playoffs of the 2nd Split of the CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games PaiN Gaming x LOUD game in the final of the playoffs upper bracket of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

Already qualified for the title dispute since the victory in the final of the upper bracket of the playoffs, paiN saw LOUD make a great presentation this Sunday, in the crushing 3-0 victory against FURIA in the final of the lower bracket.

The oldest team in the CBLOL, the traditional paiN reaches the eighth final in its history in search of a fourth title. LOUD is a rookie: it had never played a decision before and, therefore, wants to be champion for the first time, to continue, in LoL, the sequence of titles won in Valorant and Free Fire.

Born from Free Fire in 2019 and with a legion of fans, LOUD joined CBLOL with the creation of the franchise, in 2021. On social media, the organization has 11.7 million followers on Instagram, 12.4 million on YouTube and 1.5 million on Twitter – numbers higher than many Brazilian football clubs.

Created in 2010 and present in LoL since 2011, paiN is another team with a huge fan base, which, throughout history, has already celebrated three CBLOL achievements (2013, 2nd Split of 2015 and 1st Split of 2021). On Instagram, the organization has 1.9 million followers, on YouTube, 908,000 and on Twitter, 690,000 .

With the two finalists having significant numbers of fans, it is significant that the final is at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera, which should receive 10,000 spectators as the general public returns to CBLOL decisions, after the height of the Covid-19 pandemic has passed. The last big event had been in the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2019, when Flamengo, which will no longer be part of the CBLOL from 2023, won the title in a crowded Jeunesse Arena, in Rio de Janeiro.

PaiN and LOUD games at this stage have the highest average viewership in online broadcasts, with 118,000 and 116,000 people simultaneously, respectively. The top final between the two teams peaked at 215,141 concurrent viewers, the highest record for this CBLOL, according to Esports Charts.

+ CBLOL: see the audience of the teams at each split in the franchise

On the way to the final of this 2nd Split of 2022, paiN went through the qualifying phase with 3rd place, having 12 wins and six defeats – most of them in the last rounds -, and defeated FURIA by 3 to 1 in the semifinal and LOUD by 3 to 2 at the end of the upper bracket.

It was a quieter path than the one taken in the 1st Split, when the Traditionals started the championship very badly and made an incredible journey of recovery to reach the playoffs and then reach the decision, in which they lost to RED Canids Kalunga.

LOUD, which also qualified for the playoffs with 12 wins and six losses, in 4th position, had a more dramatic phase in the middle of the championship, when the team came to bitter three setbacks in a row, with community criticism of the hunter’s performance. South Korean Jong-hoon “Croc”. From the 12th round, however, Tropinha picked up and amended seven consecutive victories.

In the playoffs, LOUD beat RED Canids 3-1 in the semifinals and lost to paiN 3-2 in the upper bracket final. This Sunday, he had an eye-popping performance against FURIA in the lower bracket final.

Despite the momentum of LOUD, the retrospect in this 2nd Split is largely favorable to paiN, since the red and black team got the best in the three meetings: the two games of the first phase and the final of the upper bracket in the playoffs. In the 1st Split, in which LOUD had two different players from the current squad, the teams faced each other twice in the qualifying phase, with a victory for each side.

paiN, which kept the cast in the two splits this season, has the South Korean top Eui-seok “Wizer”, the hunter Marcos “carioK”, the midfielder Matheus “Dynquedo”, the marksman Matheus “Trigo” and the support Yan “Damage”. The coaches are João Pedro “Dionrray” and Hyeok “Xero”.

LOUD has top Leonardo “Robo”, hunter Croc, midfielder Thiago “Tinowns”, marksman Diego “Brance” and support Denilson “Ceos”. Coaches are Gabriel “Von” and Lucas “BeellzY”.

The grand final of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 between paiN and LOUD will be next Saturday, starting at 1 pm (Brasilia time), with live broadcast on sportv 4. The ge will follow in real time. The confrontation, in the best of five matches (md5), will be worth the Brazilian title, the prize of R$ 100 thousand and the classification for the Worlds 2022.